Writers’ strike | CNBC sources: Hollywood studios and screenwriters close to deal

Stateside The negotiations between the film studios and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the trade union representing screenwriters, are nearing the end, says the television channel CNBC citing their sources.

According to sources close to the negotiations, the parties continued negotiations on Thursday local time, when it was hoped that an agreement would already be reached.

Despite the optimism, sources say that the ongoing strikes may continue until the end of the year if no agreement is reached.

The writers the strike started in May. In early August, the WGA said it would return to the negotiating table. Actors also joined the writers’ strike in mid-July.

Actors’ and writers’ strikes have combined to cripple American television and film production. The so-called double strike is the first since 1960.

Unions have demanded better wages, among other things, due to artificial intelligence threatening the working careers of members.