Former United States President Barack Obama (2009-2017) He positioned himself in favor of the strike that is currently headed by the Writers Union of the United States and assured that he hopes they get “a fair share of the fruits of their labor.”

Since May 2 the screenwriters paralyzed the Hollywood industryl start a strike to demand better working conditions, regulation in artificial intelligence, among other requests.

“As someone who truly supports the guild and as someone who believes in storytelling and in her craft, my hope is that they are compensated and that the importance of what they do is reflected in any agreement it comes down to,” Obama said in a virtual chat in which he introduced his “Working: What We Do All Day” series.

In Working: What We Do All Day, I sat down with Luke to hear about his work, listen to some of his tracks, and discuss the life he wants for himself. You can watch this conversation and more in this new series now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/V8Lz6Lm0O8 —Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 19, 2023

Obama assured that he “understood” the pressure that large studios and “streaming” companies felt from their shareholders due to “excess production”, but he emphasized that such companies “would not exist” without the presence of “writers who create stories that matter.”

“My hope would be that in a time of great technological change, in which there are large mega-corporations that are doing very well, take into account the creatives who make the product that consumers appreciate and that it is exported all over the world”, he pointed out.

Writers and members of the Writers Guild of America demonstrate. See also They paid $8. Two fans are asking Universal Studios for $5 million Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

The former president is a presenter, interviewer and producer of “Working: What We Do All Day”, a project that tries to explain the meaning of work and answer questions like what makes a good job? and what does it take to be satisfied?

To find the answers, Obama visited the homes and workplaces of people at all levels of sectors such as transportation, technology, hospital service and domestic work.

The miniseries was directed by Caroline Suh, and arose from the inspiration that the book “Working” (1974), by the American historian Studs Terkel, generated in Obama.

The four-part project is now available on Netflix and belongs to the production company Higher Ground Productions, founded in 2018 by the former president and former first lady Michelle Obama.

