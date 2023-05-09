Hollywood screenwriters are on strike for better pay, but their conflict with studios and streaming platforms is also highlighting something they find insulting: the possibility that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon do its job.

With their ability to mimic human dialogue, programs like ChatGPT have raised fears in many quarters: last week the White House convened the tech giants to discuss potential risks.

During the Los Angeles writers’ picketing, the topic is on everyone’s mind, especially after the failure of negotiations between studios, platforms and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the powerful union that represents 11,500 writers in the audiovisual industry, who started the strike on May 2.

“Art cannot be created by a machine”, criticizes Eric Heisserer, author of the screenplay for the movie “Blind Blind” (2018), which was a hit on Netflix.

“We’ve lost the heart and soul of the story,” he told AFP during a picket line in Hollywood, noting that the second letter of the acronym AI stands for ‘artificial’.

In conversations leading up to the shutdown, the WGA said it had pushed to restrict the use of AI. The syndicate does not want a robotic production to qualify as “literary” or “source” material, terms that earn copyright payments. It also wants to prevent scripts written by its members from being used to train an AI program.

But the union said the studios “rejected” the proposal and instead proposed an annual meeting to “discuss advances in technology.”

“I’m glad they offered to organize a meeting about how they are using it against us!” commented Heisserer wryly.

– Concerns –

Among screenwriters interviewed by AFP, very few imagine an AI capable of doing their job. But the mere fact that studios and platforms were willing to explore the topic struck them as an affront.

They worry that executives are willing to make creative compromises to improve profitability.

In the last decade, writing teams have been reduced due to shorter and shorter series seasons on streaming platforms. And big studios like Disney are laying off employees to appease investors.

Last week, comments at the Milken Institute’s global conference in Beverly Hills stoked the writers’ concerns.

“In the next three years, you will see an AI-written movie, (and it will be) a good movie,” assured film producer Todd Lieberman.

And AI won’t just be used in scripts, but for “editing,” creating “graphic scripts in a movie, anything,” added Fox executive Rob Wade. Within ten years, “AI will be able to do absolutely all of these things,” he insisted.

The studios also assure that WGA doesn’t reject AI as much as they claim.

In a memo sent to AFP, the union explained during pre-strike negotiations that screenwriters don’t want to ban AI and seem happy to use it “as part of their creative process” as long as it doesn’t affect their pay.

This hypothesis “requires much more discussion,” the studios said, according to the text.

– “Safeguards” –

For Leila Cohan, who wrote the hit series “Bridgerton”, the only use of the AI ​​would be to assign it “tedious” or random tasks, such as suggesting character names.

However, the 39-year-old fears that studios will be tempted to make first drafts of scripts “incredibly bad with AI and then hire screenwriters to rewrite them”.

“It’s great that we address this now,” he said.

The lessons of the last writers’ strike, 15 years ago, are very present. At the time, Netflix was taking its first steps and the WGA was making money with re-exhibitions, now considered very unprofitable.

Sci-fi screenwriter Ben Ripley also considers it “very necessary” to legislate today “to establish safeguards” in relation to AI, even if, according to him, it has nothing to do with the creative process.

The authors “must be original”, he emphasizes. “AI is the antithesis of originality.”