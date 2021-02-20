Antonio Muñoz Molina, Juan Gómez-Jurado, Julia Navarro, Elvira Lindo and Elísabet Benavent participate this year in the online cycle ‘Writers in their ink’ by Molina de Segura

“Since their first edition, these meetings with writers have obtained an enthusiastic response from the public, registering full in practically all the events,” said Eliseo García Cantó, mayor of Molina, during the presentation of the event.

For this edition of 2021, and given the relevance of the invited authors and authors, the license on the digital platform has been extended to give access to up to a total of 500 people, according to the Councilor for Culture, Soledad Nortes, accompanied by the coordinator of the cycle, the journalist Lola Gracia. The meetings will be interactive and will allow attendees to intervene in the final round of questions.

The first appointment of this edition will take place on Thursday, February 25, at 8:00 p.m., with Antonio Muñoz Molina, through Zoom. His first novel, ‘Beatus Ille’, arrives in 1986, where the imaginary city of Mágina appears for the first time. The following year he published ‘El Invierno en Lisboa’ and obtained the Critics’ Prize and the National Narrative Prize. In his work the influence of film noir and the detective novel can be seen, as can be seen in ‘Beltenebros’ (1989), adapted to the cinema by Pilar Miró. National Prize for Literature and Planet Prize with ‘The Polish Horseman’, since 1995 he has been a member of the Royal Spanish Academy. He was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award in 2013.

On March 11, Juan Gómez-Jurado, journalist and author of several highly successful novels, translated into forty languages, will participate in the cycle: ‘Reina Roja’, ‘Loba Negra’ and ‘Rey Blanco’ (all published in Ediciones B) will be have become a huge sales phenomenon, with more than a million copies sold.

Another prominent author in the Spanish literary scene, Julia Navarro from Madrid, will hold a meeting with readers on April 15. Navarro has dedicated more than 35 years of his life to journalism. The Brotherhood of the Holy Shroud (2004) was his first novel, immediately becoming an international success and published in more than 30 countries. Awarded with numerous awards, her other very successful books are ‘La Biblia de barro’, ‘La sangre de los inocentes’ or ‘Tell me who I am’, of which the audiovisual adaptation for a Movistar TV series is being prepared.

Elvira Lindo will be the fourth guest on April 29. The writer from Cádiz has tackled journalism, the novel and the television and film script. She built her first novel of a children’s genre around the radio character that she herself played, the boy Manolito Gafotas, very popular and a classic of children’s literature. He has also written celebrated novels for adults, such as ‘El otro barrio’ (1998) or ‘Una palabra tuya’ (2005, XIX Short Library Prize).

Through Zoom



The program of this fifteenth edition will close on May 13 with Elísabet Benavent, author of contemporary romantic comedy novels, which began with the book ‘En los zapatos de Valeria’, self-published on the internet and later edited by Suma as the beginning of the successful Valeria saga, adapted into a series for Netflix. A graduate in Audiovisual Communication, living in Madrid, she is known on social networks as Betacoqueta. Other of his books are ‘All the truth of my lies’ and ‘A perfect story’. He has sold more than three million copies of his works.

All the meetings will be held through the Zoom platform and will be held at 8:00 p.m., except for Julia Navarro, which will be at 5:15 p.m.