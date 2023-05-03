The Writers Guild of America announced that a strike Labor will begin Tuesday afternoon after negotiations with the labor group representing studios and streamers broke down on Monday night.

In Los Angeles, the members will begin chatting at 1 p.m. (local time) Tuesday at venues including Amazon/Culver Studios, CBS Radford and CBS Television City, Disney’s Burbank headquarters, Netflix’s Hollywood plant and the lots Fox, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Universal studio in Los Angeles. In New York, there will be talks at Peacock’s Newfront at Center415 and at Netflix’s Manhattan headquarters.

In a statement Wednesday night, the WGA He said his negotiating committee “began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the responses from the studios have been wholly inadequate given the existential crisis writers are facing.” The union claimed that studios and streamers would not agree to any guaranteed number of weeks of employment for television writers in the talks, that they proposed creating a “daily rate” for comedy and variety writers and that they “hindered” proposals to minimize work. without pay and proposals to regulate AI writing, such as ChatGPT, in work covered by the WGA.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents studios and streamers in collective bargaining, said in a statement that the negotiations “concluded without an agreement.” In its explanation, the AMPTP said it offered a “comprehensive package proposal” with increases in compensation and streaming residuals, but remaining sticking points included the union’s proposals around minimum writing team sizes. and the minimum amount of time for employment.

However, the AMPTP stated that it is “willing to participate in discussions with the WGA in an effort to break this impasse.” Their companies, he added, “remain united in their desire to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship for the thousands of employees who depend on the industry for their media.” life”.

The two sides have not yet scheduled a future date to return to the negotiating table.

The decision will have an immediate impact on late-breaking shows, which rely on the writing of members of the WGA about the latest news events. if the strike lasts for a longer period of time, the WGA has warned that it could delay the network’s television season, since writers for fall premieres typically start work in May or June.

When asked Monday night, many members of the WGA pointed out the union’s detailed proposals for companies in the 2023 negotiations, which the WGA shared with the members that night (the document also includes the presumed responses of the AMPTP). One showrunner’s response to those proposals was: The studios and streamers will “sorry not being serious, I’m afraid. They tried to fake it, but in the end they signaled to the other unions that they are not willing to consider anything that is really about how the business has changed.”

Another writer added that he was genuinely surprised at “the AMPTP’s complete unwillingness to negotiate on AI. They just want to computer generate the story and maybe have a writer hone it and cut us out of the process.” A veteran television writer from the WGA 20-year-old proved to be somewhat skeptical about the strike, stating: “All these rich showrunners have excited the rank and file, led us into battle, and jeopardized the fate of working-middle-class writers, which is what this is all supposed to be about. I just hope they have a plan now that it’s real.”

On the business side, an executive responded to the proposals document calling the union’s proposed minimum hiring requirements “crazy”. The executive went on to say that that decision should be in the hands of the showrunners, who are also represented by the WGA. Another studio source said they were not surprised by the strike: “There has been good progress on both sides, but not in the areas that matter most to writers,” including mini-rooms, guaranteed TV crew size, and residuals. In the week leading up to his contract expiration, the WGA issued some strict rules of strike to its members: not to write, review, present or negotiate with companies that are members of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is at the bargaining table with writers.

The WGA instructed its members to report any colleagues who may be violating these rules to face union discipline and to tell any company that has “spec script” in their possession to return it and dispose of it. The WGA it is also telling its members that they must meet in assigned places unless they have a “valid medical excuse”, a personal problem or an emergency.

This development marks the culmination of months of speculation in the industry that the writers would go to the strike once his current contract ended on May 1. Hindered in their 2020 negotiations over a three-year contract due to the recent onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and bolstered by the success of their campaign against agency bundling practices, the writers were widely thought to mount a credible threat of strike in 2023 while seeking significant salary increases in the streaming era. The writers did little to dispel these rumours, with leaders noting that the guild has a reputation for taking action “when necessary” and nearly 98 percent of members authorizing a strike about two weeks before the end of his contract. (He WGA has long relied on its reputation as a union ready to go strike to gain advantage in their negotiations with producers).

Negotiations for the deal began on March 20 and broke down Monday night. Writers had been advocating for big compensation in the streaming age, through higher salary floors, mini-room regulation, and higher royalties. Meanwhile, studios and streamers, who have felt the pressure to cut costs after Wall Street turned on unprofitable streaming operations in 2022 and amid an uncertain economic climate, were looking to curb their spending on hand. working.

The writers have been led in their negotiations by the deputy executive director of the WGA West, Ellen Stutzman, who took over after the executive director of the union’s western branch, David Young, took medical leave on February 28. Carol Lombardini, the AMPTP’s chief negotiator since 2009, has been leading the talks for growers.

Now, it remains to be seen when the two sides will return to the negotiating table and how long the strike until they reach an agreement. The last strike of work of the WGAin 2007-08, lasted 100 days, while its strike in 1988 it lasted 153 days and its strike in 1985 it lasted 14 days.

In a statement Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on “all parties to come together around an agreement that protects our iconic industry and the families it supports.” She said: “Los Angeles depends on a strong entertainment industry that is the envy of the world while employing Angelenos in good middle-class jobs.”

Editor’s note: This definitely had to happen, I just hope they can resolve the strike quickly and, above all, assure the writers that they will have work and good conditions to carry it out.