The day before yesterday, writers, academics and a group of influencers on social media platforms in the country criticized the use of social networks by some “provocative influencers.”

The head of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, confirmed in a session titled “Wrong or Right … The Role of the New Media”, that diversity in what is presented at the level of the media is the secret of its success, indicating that most of them provide constructive content. It is useful and can be accepted, while there are a few of them who only seek fame, especially those who provide information that is not true, so that many malicious people around the world grab it, and then abuse the Emirates with what they are promoting about it unlike the truth.

He added that it is important not to impose tutelage on social influencers, but rather they must be given freedoms to present their work well, but at the same time they must not abuse these freedoms.

A member of the Federal National Council, the Executive Director of the “Watani Al Emarat” Foundation, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed that there are social influencers who provoke the feelings of community members, with the content they provide that are inconsistent in many of them with our customs and values.

He warned that this would lead to offense to the UAE, while the public should not follow such negative examples, and not publish their media content.

The Director General of Dubai Media City, Majid Al-Suwaidi, stated that “the more good influencers there are, the more the media arena will develop,” noting that they are trying to provide an infrastructure to provide quality and useful media materials.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that there are a large number of users of state platforms from outside the UAE, which gives us a preferential advantage that we can build on in the future.

The media, Muhammad Salem, said that influencers have a great responsibility to deliver correct information to society, indicating that local media outlets do not stop at television, newspaper and radio stations, but they vary to include social media in its various platforms.

The media, Munther Al-Mudki, stated that the role of influencers in social media platforms is very important to send a positive image of the UAE to the whole world, and that there are many of them who are committed, professional and have proven their worth.





