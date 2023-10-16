MMore than 600 writers, authors and employees from the literary world criticized the Frankfurt Book Fair in an open letter for postponing the “LiBeraturpreis” that the Palestinian author Adania Shibli was supposed to receive for her novel “A Minor Matter”. This was reported by several media outlets. The Litprom association had previously announced that Shibli would receive the award, but at a later date after the fair.

Among the critics are the Nobel Prize winners Abdulrazak Gurnah, Annie Ernaux and Olga Tokarczuk, as well as theorists such as Judith Butler and the writer Eva Menasse.

The authors criticize that the decision to postpone the award was not made in consultation with the author, as Litprom initially claimed: Shibli wanted to use the opportunity “to talk about the role of literature in this terrible and painful time reflect.”

According to the protesting authors, the Frankfurt Book Fair “as an important international book fair has the responsibility to create space for Palestinian writers in which they can share their thoughts, feelings and reflections on the role of literature in these terrible times – not to silence them bring to.”