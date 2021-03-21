The writer wants the readers to understand the writing, and the readers want to understand the writer. This is a dilemma or controversial issue that is always and forever raised in all times and places. The idea came up to me in a disturbing way to write about it, and I follow the hadith of the beautiful storyteller and novelist “Obeid Bou Malhah” who is considered one of the writers. Highly creative people; Because it has something of distinction and uniqueness, and this alone makes it different and new in the scene of the cultural arena in the Emirates. This was through a wonderful evening hosted by the “Sea of ​​Culture” Foundation through its seminars and evenings that were not interrupted despite the “Coronian” blockade of the creative time, and the state of people. We are communicating within the virtual platforms with creators and knowledgeable people, and writers are always present in our new digital life or in the time of copyists and copyists, and the beautiful effect that ink leaves on stationery and paper.

The readers cannot help but involve themselves in the creative work, whether it is a story, a novel, a play or a movie. For the readers to explore his real worlds and rituals, otherwise they dress him in the clothes of all his heroes, and count each of his heroes’ personalities that he represents him or he is a particular one or the least of which there is a lot of him.

Entering the worlds of any writer, it could be entering a green garden that may cover you with its color, so you think that it is paradise itself or a forest of forested trees that you remember the enemy of the first man towards his day’s livelihood in the wilds that do not end with fatigue or the jungle of their bush obscures the sun, and makes its blackness at night that does not pass Its strings, in it you can remember the grandmothers’ tales about the witch or Laila and the wolf, or even that noble knight “Robin Hood” who used to take from the rich to feed the poor in his constant quest to make people more joyful and more full. You can travel with him far and deep, taking you on wings Joy, a wandering bird that loves to hover, and all the trees of the world are a refuge for its night and its nest, and signs that guide it in its seasonal migrations, you can read the writer through his texts and his brightness, and you will miss his ritual and manifestations of his night and day, the anxiety of his heart, and the thinnest of his pen, you can hunt from his sentences as mystical signs It shows you the paths he took as an old man going through knowledge and discovering the other and the self, or as a bird like Abu Bashir disturbing moments, and he can guide you to the nectar of a bee or the dwelling of a butterfly or a rose that can be killed by thirst alone in that vase that lies on the edge of the window corresponds to the gloom that She leaves early, despite her pride in life Always.

Does the writer permit his worlds, or do we forcibly enter the spaces of writing, dreaming and imagination, groping the secrets of writing, and the worlds of the writer? Perhaps it is a sweet journey in which the writer colludes with the reader in discovering the spaces, spaces, and colors that are identical between blue and green, to form a color that the soul adores, that azure wandering between heaven and earth and the pleasures that the soul desires.