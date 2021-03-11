Tatiana Polyakova, the author of detective novels, was buried in Vladimir. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the former colleague Polyakova journalist Valeria Sergeeva.

The funeral service was held at the Holy Dormition Princess Monastery. “They were buried at the Ulybyshevsky cemetery in Vladimir, next to the Church of All Saints,” added Sergeeva. She also stressed that many people came to say goodbye to the writer.

Tatiana Polyakova was born on September 14, 1959 in Vladimir. She has written over 90 adventure detective novels that have sold around 30 million copies. She was one of the five most published authors in Russia.

The death of the writer became known on Tuesday, March 9. She passed away after a long battle with cancer.