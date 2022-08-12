The British writer and essayist of Indian origin Salman Rushdie, author of the satanic verses (1988), He was attacked this Friday when he was going to give a conference on freedom in artistic creation in Chautauqua County, a town of about 140,000 inhabitants in western New York State. The first images of the event that have appeared on social networks show Rushdie on the ground, being attended to by assistants and emergency services. The New York State Police have announced in a statement that the writer has apparently suffered a stab wound to the neck and that he has been taken to hospital by helicopter. At the moment it is unknown what condition he is in and the seriousness of the injuries. The assailant has been arrested.

His work the satanic verses provoked a fatwa by the Islamic regime of Iran in 1989, which encouraged to kill him for blasphemy and offered a reward of three million dollars to whoever did so.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin, according to his description, “punching or stabbing” Rushdie during the author’s presentation. The writer has fallen to the ground and the man has been immobilized immediately.

Writer Salman Rushdie poses for a portrait in a file photo in 2010. David Levenson (Getty Images)

Rushdie’s book the satanic verses It has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, on February 14, 1989, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. The Iranian theocratic regime also offered a reward of more than three million dollars to anyone who killed the writer, born in Bombay (Mumbai) in 1947 into a wealthy family. Educated in the United Kingdom, he received the title of sir in 2007 and has lived in the United States since 2000.

The Iranian government has long distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment persisted. In 2012, a semiofficial religious foundation raised Rushdie’s reward from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie, an English-language writer and eternal contender for the Nobel Prize for Literature, then downplayed that threat, saying there was “no evidence” that people were interested in the reward. That year, Rushdie published a memoir, joseph antonon the fatwa.

The 75-year-old author achieved international fame with the novel children of midnight, published in 1980, which earned him the Booker Prize the following year, the most prestigious in the United Kingdom. The book caused controversy in India for alleged derogatory comments towards the country’s then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

With an overflowing imagination, Rushdie, epigone of the great RK Narayan, is the most famous figure among the plethora of contemporary Indian writers who use English as a literary language (and who are legion, from his contemporaries such as the great Vikram Seth or Rohinton Mistry to the younger Anita Desai and Amit Chaudhuri, followed by the more recent generation of the successful Arundhati Roy and Arun Desai). His style has been compared to the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez and Carlos Fuentes. He himself has recognized on numerous occasions his important links with Latin American literature, but he also drinks from the rich Indian oral tradition, which has its roots in the great historical epics. His mixture of magical realism and historical fiction makes his novels, more than a narrative to use, a worldview, culturally inherited from the cosmogony of Hinduism.

His latest book is titled Quixote, from 2020, a rereading of the work of Cervantes that the author adapts to the situation that the United States was experiencing at that time under the Government of Donald Trump. Regarding this work, Rushdie declared in an interview with EL PAÍS: “When the fourth centenary of the deaths of Cervantes and Shakespeare was celebrated [2016]I reread the Quixote and I saw how rogues arose in my head whom I named after the immortal characters of Cervantes. For me, this novel is a little what it was Children of Midnight: a kind of compendium of everything I want to be and say as an artist”.

