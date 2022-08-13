Indian-born British writer Salman Rushdie is put on a ventilator after being attacked as he is seriously injured. This was told by the writer’s agent, Andrew Wylie, on August 12 to the publication. The Guardian.

“Maybe Salman will lose one eye. Damaged nerves in his arm. In addition, he was stabbed in the liver, ”Wylie said.

Also during the attack on Rushdie, the host of the event was also injured.

Law enforcement officers have already identified the attacker who stabbed the 75-year-old writer 15 times with a knife. It turned out to be 24-year-old Hadi Mater. He was found in possession of a fake driver’s license in the name of the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, issued in New York. As writes Daily Mailthe man on his pages in social networks expressed support for the Revolutionary Guards of Iran.

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at the Chautauqua Institute before starting his lecture earlier on Friday. Later it became known that Rushdie was wounded in the neck and was hospitalized.

New York State Police spokesman Eugene Staniszewski said at a briefing that Rushdie is in the operating room, he received at least two stab wounds – in the neck and stomach.

Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses, written in 1988, caused a sharp negative response in the Muslim world – it was considered anti-Islamic and banned in a number of countries. In his fatwa on February 14, 1889, the Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini publicly cursed the writer and sentenced him to death. In Iran, a multi-million dollar reward was announced for the execution of Khomeini’s fatwa. Rushdie was forced into hiding for a long time.