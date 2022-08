Salman Rushdie at an event in Cartagena, Colombia in January 2018. | Photo: EFE / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born writer who has been the target of death threats from the Iranian regime since he published “The Satanic Verses” in 1988, was attacked this Friday (12) by a man who invaded the stage of his lecture in New York. The Associated Press (AP) says it’s possible he was stabbed in the neck.

An AP reporter witnessed the attack, which took place at the Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie was being introduced to the audience when the attacker threw him 10 to 15 punches, which could have been stab wounds. The New York Times reported that they were stabbed.

The writer, who is 75 years old, was taken to hospital by helicopter. His status is still unknown.

The attacker was arrested at the scene. A witness from the audience, Rabbi Savenor, said the attack lasted about 20 seconds. It was around 10:45 am local time.

Bloodied, Rushdie had his feet lifted by the first to help him, so his upper body wouldn’t lack blood.

One of the people who helped was endocrinologist Rita Landman. She told the New York Times that Rushdie had multiple stab wounds, including on the right side of his neck, but was alive.

The writer is known as one of the leading voices for freedom of expression in the world. On July 12, 1991, the Japanese translator of “The Satanic Verses” Hitoshi Igarashi was stabbed to death by an anonymous man at the behest of the Ayatollah, who said that not only the author but also “everyone involved in its publication” should be killed, in a religious exhortation known as fatwa.