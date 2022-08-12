Writer Salman Rushdie attacked in New York

Writer Salman Rushdie was attacked during a lecture in New York. About it informs Associated Press.

A news reporter witnessed an unidentified person climb onto the stage at the Chatoqua Institute and then start punching or stabbing the author. The attacker was tied up. There is no word yet on Rushdie’s condition.

How transmits Daily Mail, Rushdie was scheduled to give a lecture on how the US is becoming a place of expression and a haven for artists in exile.

Salman Rushdie is a Bombay native and lives alternately in the UK and the US. World fame came to him in 1989 after the release of the book “The Satanic Verses”. Many Muslims called the novel blasphemous, and Iranian spiritual leader Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa in which he called the murder of the writer a charitable deed.