Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/04/2024 – 22:02

State laws in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo determine that pitbull dogs must wear muzzles and choke chains when they are in public places with their owners.

This Friday, the 5th, writer Roseana Murray, 73 years old, was attacked by three pitbull dogs in Saquarema, in the Lakes Region of Rio de Janeiro. She was taken by helicopter in serious condition to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in São Gonçalo, where she is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She lost her right arm because of the bites, but her life is not at risk.

Under Rio's law, the measures are more restrictive and require animals considered “ferocious” (see below) to use accessories whenever they are in public places.

In São Paulo, legislation requires the use of muzzles for certain breeds in situations where the animal circulates in crowds, closed places with public access and events with many people -, but muzzles must always be used by dogs.

What do the Laws of Rio and São Paulo say?

In São Paulo, State Law 11,531 of 2003 and Decree 48,533 of 2004 determine that dogs of the breeds Neapolitan mastiff, pit bull rottweiller, American stafforshire terrier, in addition to breeds that are derived or variations of these, must “wear a collar, short leash driving and choking” when they are on public roads or places with public access. This is the case when walking your dogs on the street, for example.

In the case of conducting the aforementioned races in closed places, but with public access; events; walks or public gatherings in publicly accessible environments, dogs must also wear a muzzle along with other accessories (collar, short lead, choke chain).

São Paulo law defines “short driving guide” as non-extensible belts or chains with a maximum length of two meters. Regarding the choke chain and muzzle, the legislation states that the accessories must be appropriate for the breed of each animal.

The owner or person responsible for the dog who fails to comply with the rules in São Paulo may pay a fine of 10 Ufeps (Tax Unit of the State of São Paulo), which corresponds to R$ 353.60 (according to the table available on the SP Treasury Department website, each Ufesp costs R$ 35.36).

In the State of Rio de Janeiro, where the attack occurred, State Law 4,597, of 2005, prohibits the stay and movement of animals considered “ferocious”, which are dogs of the pitbull, fila, doberman and rotweiller breeds.

“A ferocious animal, for the purposes of this Law, is considered to be any small, medium and large animal that has the nature of a beast and puts the integrity of the citizen at risk, more specifically pitbull, fila, doberman and rotweiller dogs” , states Rio de Janeiro legislation.

For these animals, movement and permanence on the beaches are prohibited.

In places where there is a concentration of people, such as streets, squares, public gardens and parks and close to hospitals and schools, permanence is also prohibited, and movement is only permitted if the animals are led by adults and guides with a choke chain and muzzle. .

“The circulation of ferocious animals in the places referred to in section II of this article will be permitted as long as they are driven by people over 18 (eighteen) years of age using guides with a choke chain and muzzle appropriate for the racial type of each animal.”

Failure to comply with Rio's law will result in the following punishments provided for in article 7 of the law to the offender, owner or handler of the dog:

– Fine of five to five thousand UFIRs (Fiscal Reference Unit), which must be applied twice and progressively, in cases of repeat infraction

– Seizure of the animal in the event of recurrence, abandonment of the animal or attack by the animal on a person or another animal;

– Repair or compensation for damages caused regardless of whether the aggression was against people and/or animals.

The UFIR currently has a value of R$4.5373.

In the case of the attack on Roseana Murray in Rio, the dogs' owner will not only respond administratively, but also criminally, explains lawyer Alessandro Azzoni, a specialist in environmental law.

“As the writer had an arm amputated as a result of the attack, the guardian will be responsible for the crime provided for in article 129, which establishes a penalty for the crime of serious bodily injury, which can be from 1 to 5 years in prison, in addition to the fines imposed by law. states”, says Azzoni,

The lawyer explains that, based on the sanctions established in the State Law of Rio (Law 4,597/2005), the owner of the pitbulls that attacked Roseana may lose custody of the animals – as provided for in Article 7.

However, he will be able to keep the dogs as a faithful custodian, as the same legislation provides for in the case of a first episode. “This means that the owner can stay with the dogs until a way out is found for the animal. But if it is a repeat offense, he will lose this custody”, says the expert.

“It is important that owners understand that these dogs show strength and violence when they are in a group. And, for this reason, they are forced to wear muzzles, even because even the owner himself cannot contain the strength of these animals in some cases”, says the lawyer. “The muzzle would certainly have prevented this attack on the writer.”

An American study published in 2019 analyzed 240 cases of dog bite trauma that arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital (NCH), in Ohio, and the University of Virginia medical service over 15 years. Scientists concluded that pit bulls were among the breeds whose attacks were most frequent and severe.