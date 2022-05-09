Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The writer Sinaloan, Rosa Maria Robles summoned artists, journalists and the community in general to participate in the representation ofl “Collective Performance ‘The Duel of the Angel ‘in memory of the journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos, who was assassinated last Thursday, May 5.

Through a publication on social networks, the writer explained that this event will take place in the Culiacán cathedral located on Álvaro Obregón Avenue in the first square of the city.

“I summon the Artistic and Cultural Community of Culiacán, the Association of Journalists June 7, as well as the rest of the citizens, to accompany me in the Collective Performance entitled “El Duelo del Ángel” that I will present in front of the cathedral of this city”, wrote Rosa María Robles on Facebook.

He explained that this performance will be held this coming Wednesday, May 11, and will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.

“Everyone will be able to remain standing guard, in front or to one side of the facility for as long as they wish,” he added.

He also explained that it is important that each of the attendees can bring a bell. He also mentioned that this operation, which will be like a type of standing guard, will be carried out for nine consecutive days “as a Novenario.”

“This collective public act will have the support of medical assistance, natural water, as well as Civil Protection,” finished.