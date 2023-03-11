A few days before the Book Ball, writer Pim Lammers cannot answer the question of how things are going. He is looking forward to his first public appearance since all the fuss. The fact that he will recite his Children’s Book Week poem once in the Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam on Friday evening is something he ‘would rather not have done under these circumstances’. Yet he does it.

,,It’s a roller coaster of emotions”, Lammers sighs. “Anger, sadness, despair. Emotions I’ve never felt to this degree before. I’m still processing everything. So many hurtful lies have been spread about me lately that I want to show what my work is really about.”

Lammers searches for the right formulations and weighs his words carefully. “I have started writing again, but I am more careful. I now know that every single sentence I write down is not only a building block of a story but can also be taken out of context and used against me. I find that a difficult thought.”

It is the legacy of the past period. From a story for adults about abuse of a youth football player by his trainer, which appeared in digital cultural magazine De Optimist in 2016, three sentences with sexually transgressive behavior have been cut and shared on social media.

This story is rescued from oblivion after the book umbrella organization CPNB announced that Lammers will write the poem for the Children’s Book Week. The radical right-wing website Reactionair.nl – co-founded by a party member of the Forum for Democracy – portrays him as a ‘writer of pedo-porn’.

“That article was hurtful, but at the same time I couldn’t take it seriously,” says Lammers. “The accusation was too outlandish and it was about a fictional story based on a friend’s childhood experience that I had written a long time ago. When it was then posted on Instagram by the extreme right, the first strong reactions came. My home address quickly popped up in it. Then it all exploded.” The interview continues below the photo.

Pam Lammers © Renée de Groot



Lammers receives hundreds of hate messages through private channels. “The death threats poured in while I was working on the last comma of my poem. I was given pictures of people burned to death and detailed descriptions of how I was to be tortured.”

He reports to the police. He immediately starts an investigation and secures the writer. “When my loved ones were also threatened in the messages, I decided to withdraw. I couldn’t help it. How free can you still be if your home needs to be secured? I think my work is very important, but if the people around me are in danger, I will always prefer their safety to writing a poem.”

Prejudices

Lammers has already received heavy criticism from extreme right-wing and religious circles since the publication of The little lamb that is a pig (2017). With this book, which can be seen as the first transgender picture book, he won a Zilveren Griffel. ,, They don't want me to write books in which all children can recognize themselves and stick to traditional family forms. The negative reactions then strengthened my belief that my children's books are important. They show how much ignorance and prejudice there are."

Unlike the ‘blanks’ then, he now speaks of a ‘nasty, aggressive attack based on lies and framing‘. Well-known influencers and politicians have played a major role in this. Singer Monique Smit calls him a ‘pervert’ on Twitter and model Kim Feenstra says he ‘glorifies’ pedophilia. The orthodox Christian foundation Family in Danger is starting a petition against Lammers and MP Wybren van Haga (BVNL) asks written questions.

“I wish they had contacted me. Then I could have told them that I share their concerns about abuse and that’s why I wrote the story. I could never have imagined that years later people would suddenly say that I would approve of that perpetrator’s behaviour,” says Lammers.

,,Online the slogan ‘Protect our children!’ used. I totally agree: protect our children, talk and write about abuse. How else can we pick up on the signs of abuse and help the victims?”

Because of all the fuss, the demand for Lammers’ books grew. Bookshops and libraries prominently presented his work as a statement © ANP



The offending story was written in the summer of 2015. The then 21-year-old Lammers takes part in a summer camp for young people who want to become writers. “I dreamed about that one successful novel. But I was still studying and mainly wrote stories that I didn’t finish. I didn’t dare call myself a writer at all.

That same summer, a friend tells of an abusive experience in his own childhood. “He told how he experienced that and that many people do not know how abuse works and how victims feel. I wanted to see the process of from a victim’s perspective grooming to describe.”

The story is about a lonely young teenager. The trainer gives him the feeling that he is being seen for the first time, but he cleverly abuses the feelings of his pupil. “Child molesters are usually not aggressive creeps, they are often manipulative creeps. They single out vulnerable victims and misuse their feelings. That is what I want to show with my story,” says Lammers.

Awful

The ease and speed with which people take lies for truth and say horrible things without doing their own research or reading has touched him the most.

"Many people base their judgment on three separate sentences that have been cut out. They lack context. There are also moments of disapproval in the story. A referee blows his whistle when someone commits a foul or goes too far. That also happens in this story", explains Lammers.



Quote

It has always been clear to me that abuse is a horrible thing Pam Lammers

“It has always been clear to me that abuse is a horrible thing. So I never wondered if this story could be read in any other way. But now that I’ve been through this, I would have written those moments of disapproval less subtly and literary or given the story more context. At the same time, I know that as a writer you can never take into account framing by malicious parties.”

The wry thing is that the discussion is now about abuse, while that is never a theme in his work. “I wrote a short story about it years ago. Other than that, it plays no part in my oeuvre.”

In addition, Lammers finds it difficult that he is attacked for an adult story while children’s literature is his main subject. “In my books I want to show children how beautiful and diverse the world is. I want to help them be themselves and become happy. Every child should have role models and recognize themselves in the main characters. Whether they are children of color, they are in a wheelchair, they have been adopted or they do not feel at home in the straight category. In my youth I felt that need very strongly, but I missed that in children’s books.

Lammers grew up in the Frisian village of Oosterwolde. The family is warm and open, but discovering feelings is difficult if not much is talked about or written about. “I was ten years old when I fell in love with a boy for the first time. That was very nice but also confusing and oppressive. I thought I was crazy, the only one in the whole village. I was not the carefree child who could enjoy feelings of love.”

Pam Lammers © Renée de Groot



That lasts until high school when he takes the children’s book out of his sister’s room See you in Timbuktu from Carry Slee. In it, one of the characters falls in love with his best friend. “Then I read about myself for the first time. I knew I wasn’t alone and that I can also be happy as a boy who likes boys. That was so important to me. I want to give that reading experience to other children as well.”

His stories and poems are therefore often about gender and sexual diversity, different family forms and feelings. About a family with two mothers or a boy who likes to wear make-up. But also about divorce, death, a fire brigade consisting of women and about an exotic camel that comes to live on a typical Dutch farm.

The smear campaign may cloud Lammers’ image as a children’s book author. Although he has separate sections for ‘youth’ and ‘adults’ on his website, it now appears that the outside world cannot or does not always want to separate the two.

,,The two are separate from each other”, says Lammers. ,, Children’s book writers know better than anyone how to write for different age groups and target groups. When I come to a school, I don’t read a thriller story about a murderer to the children. And if I am asked by a newspaper to write a report, I will not hand in the fairy tale that I just read in group 3.”

Support

The hate campaign continues unabated. Lammers stays away from all news items and reactions. His own social media channels have been shut down. “It’s a pity, because I’ve also had a lot of nice comments.”



Quote

I am especially grateful to the people who did not know my work, but who read it because of this and only then formed an opinion Pam Lammers

Bookstores and libraries prominently display his work, colleagues openly express their support – sometimes with new threats as a result -, the demand for his books has increased and the reprint of his collection of poems I think I’ve been kidnapped has been in the Bestseller 60 for three weeks. ,,It takes a lot of love to forget the hate, but that support has done me a lot. I am especially grateful to the people who did not know my work, but who read it because of this and only then formed an opinion.”

Lammers has just returned from a four-week trip to South Africa with his friend. He did not flee and was not in hiding, he says. “This holiday was already planned. I doubted whether I should go. In hindsight it was better to distance myself. I turned off my phone. It was hard to enjoy, because I can’t get the things I’ve seen and read out of my head.”

Lammers has canceled all lectures in the coming weeks for safety reasons. As a ‘tough writer’ he would prefer to say that he is already busy writing. “That wouldn’t be quite true. I never want to experience what I’ve been through again,” he said.

“It takes time to process everything. Above all, I hope that everything will return to normal soon and that freedom and carefreeness will return. I am happiest when I can write stories in a house on the moor. I’m sure there will come a time when I’ll go back there, put this behind me and write in peace.”