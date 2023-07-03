Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

7/2/2023 – 4:10 pm

Share



The Brazilian writer, poet, director, translator, designer, cartoonist and journalist Patrícia Rehder Galvão, known as Pagu, is this year’s honoree at the International Literary Festival of Paraty (Flip), which will take place between the 22nd and 26th of November . Born on June 9, 1910, in Santos (SP), and died on December 12, 1962, in São Paulo, Pagu had significant prominence in the modernist movement that started in 1922, although she had not participated in the Modern Art Week because, in At the time, he was just twelve years old.

The curators of Flip 2023, Fernanda Bastos and Milena Britto, highlighted that, through their numerous pseudonyms, several women manifested themselves in Pagu. “Many are the landscapes from inside and outside that she shows us with her multiple languages, all bringing in common a tireless contestation in the face of the rigid world. With his ways of expressing and designing worlds, Pagu develops a landscape in which different Brazilian women are portrayed: workers, mothers, bohemians, artists, those who aspire to freedom. It is transformative to look at the present through Pagu’s lens”, attest the curators.

Related news:

“She was active in the modernist and feminist movements, in addition to being dedicated to activism against fascism. Pagu had an outstanding role in the press, having participated in publications such as Brás Jornal, Revista da Antropofagia, The man of the people/The woman of the people, The audience, The socialist vanguard, France-Presse, Literary Supplement of the Jornal Diário de São Paulo, Fanfulla It is the tribune”.

beginning of payment

The nickname Pagu was given by the poet Raul Bopp, thinking that her name was Patrícia Goulart. She was an advanced woman by the standards of the time, with behavior considered extravagant. She defended feminist causes, smoked and drank in public, wore short hair and tight and transparent clothes, used to swear and had several romantic relationships, which contrasted with her family background, conservative and traditional. At the age of 15, in 1925, she moved with her family to the capital of São Paulo, where she got her first job as an editor, writing criticisms against the government and social injustices in a column for the newspaper Bras Jornalsigning under the pseudonym Patsy.

At the age of eighteen, after completing the course at the normal school in São Paulo, he joined the Antropofágico Movement, under the influence of Oswald de Andrade and Tarsila do Amaral. Raul Bopp’s poem Coco de Pagu, written in her honor, was responsible for making young Pagu famous. She herself interpreted it at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo, in 1929.

He married Oswald de Andrade, in April 1930, after he separated from Tarsila. They separated in 1934. With Oswaldo de Andrade, she had a son, Rudá de Andrade.

In 1931, Pagu joined the then Communist Party of Brazil (PCB). When participating in the organization of a dockers strike in Santos, in the same year, she was arrested by the political police of Getúlio Vargas. This was the first of a series of 23 arrests throughout his life. In 1940, she began a relationship with Geraldo Ferraz, with whom she had her second son, Geraldo Galvão Ferraz, on June 18, 1941.

Plurality

As evaluated by Fernanda Bastos and Milena Britto, the plurality of genres incorporated into Pagu’s artistic repertoire makes her a prominent figure in the Brazilian literary scene, “even though she died on December 12, 1962 without the recognition and legitimacy that many of her contemporaries possessed. enjoyed. She was prolific in her own way, dedicating herself to many projects that always crossed lines and established norms, surprising in drawing, cartooning, translation, poetry, prose, literary criticism, political pamphlet, sketchbook, correspondence, chronicle, diary and performance” .

Pagu published the novels Industrial parkin 1933, under the pseudonym Mara Lobo, considered the first Brazilian proletarian novel, and the famous magazine, published in 1945 in collaboration with Geraldo Ferraz. Under the pseudonym King Shelter, he released several detective stories, later collected in the volume Macabre Harvest. For the theater, he translated great authors, many of them hitherto unpublished in Brazil, such as James Joyce, Eugène Ionesco, Fernando Arrabal and Octavio Paz.

“The name Pagu leads us to aesthetic and political struggles; warns us how much the courage of a woman who faces the full force represented by institutions that regulate life, art, freedoms can bother. This artist with an extraordinary life had to pay a high price for being fully what she was in a time of so many prohibitions. She was imprisoned a few times, one of them spending four years in prison, where she faced physical and psychological torture. Among the sufferings that left him with deep scars, Pagu had to face abandonment and contempt from many allies, but he never gave in to his free spirit, he continued to fight against the rules and the restricting order until the end, even if sometimes in an incomprehensible way for the his contemporaries”.

The Flip curators point out that “it is this same struggle that lasts, with art and trickery, that makes us look at the spaces of incarceration and imagine free, creative minds; that makes us look at the political landscape of the world and verify the strength of so many women dreaming worlds for everyone; look at art from everywhere and see the smile of a Pagu who knew that the country Brazil was hiding would still have to be revealed”.

tributes

In 1988, Pagu’s life was told in the film Eternamente Pagu (1987), the first feature film directed by Norma Benguell, with Carla Camurati in the title role, Antônio Fagundes as Oswald de Andrade and Esther Góes in the role of Tarsila do Amaral.

In 2004, it was published the Pagu’s Croquis Notebook and other happy moments that were devoured together, with 22 drawings by the artist. The book was organized by Lúcia Maria Teixeira Furlani, with the collaboration of Leda Rita Ferraz and Rudá de Andrade, son of Pagu and Oswald de Andrade. An exhibition of her drawings was also held at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), São Paulo. In 2005, the city of São Paulo celebrated 95 years of Pagu’s birth with a vast program, which included the launch of books, an exhibition of photos, drawings and texts by the honoree, presentation of a theatrical show about her life and the inauguration of a page on the Internet.

The list of writers honored by Flip also includes, in 2022, Maria Firmina dos Reis; 2021, Indigenous victims of covid-19; 2020, Elizabeth Bishop; 2019, Euclides da Cunha; 2018, Hilda Hilst; 2017, Lima Barreto; 2016, Ana Cristina Cesar; 2015, Mário de Andrade; 2014, Millôr Fernandes; 2013, Graciliano Ramos; 2012, Carlos Drummond de Andrade; 2011, Oswald de Andrade; 2010, Gilberto Freyre; 2009, Manuel Bandeira; 2008, Machado de Assis; 2007, Nelson Rodrigues; 2006, Jorge Amado; 2005, Clarice Lispector; 2004, Guimarães Rosa; and 2003, Vinicius de Moraes.























