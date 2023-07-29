IcemanWim Hof’s gospel has spread like wildfire through the United States in recent years. But now the Iceman there under attack, by a series of drownings. Is Court responsible? The investigative journalist who propelled the career of the Dutchman in the US to great heights now feels ‘guilty’ and ‘responsible’. “Wim is like a skydive instructor who says: you don’t need that spare parachute.”