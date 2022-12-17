The Brazilian writer Nélida Piñon died this Saturday, 17, at the age of 85, in Lisbon, Portugal. The first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) in 100 years (1996-1997), she held chair number 30 at the institution in Rio de Janeiro and succeeded literary critic Aurélio Buarque de Holanda (1910-1989).

Born and raised in the city of Rio de Janeiro, but with roots in the Galicia region of Spain, she is the author of novels such as A República dos Sonhos (1985) and A Casa da Paixão (1973). Throughout her trajectory of more than 70 years dedicated to literature, she has created more than 20 works, which have been published in 30 languages. Among the most recent ones is Um Dia Chegarei a Sagres (2020), an epic novel about which she gave an interview to Estadão (read Nélida Pinõn’s last interview with the newspaper here). Tebas do Meu Coração, a 1974 novel, has just won a new edition by Record, which publishes Nélida’s books.

Nélida Piñon was traveling in Portugal – she had also recently passed through Spain – when she felt ill due to problems with her bile ducts. About 10 days ago, she underwent an emergency operation, had a complicated postoperative period, ended up staying in the ICU, but had recently been transferred to her room.

The Brazilian Academy of Letters is arranging for the body to be transferred to Brazil and will hold the wake at its headquarters in Rio. There is still no estimated date. The information was confirmed by Antonio Carlos Secchin, member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters. The nostalgia session will be held by ABL on March 2nd, when Nélida will be honored and her vacancy will be declared open to new candidates for immortal.

Life and work of Nélida Piñon

Nélida Piñon was born on May 3, 1937, in Rio de Janeiro. She graduated in journalism from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), wrote for different publications.

In 1961, he released his first work, Guia-map by Gabriel Arcanjo. Soon after, came the short stories Tempo das Frutas and Sala de Armas and the novels Fundador and A Casa da Passion. The first moments of a hugely successful career, which would also see the launch of important works of national literature, such as A República dos Sonhos, A Doce Canção de Caetana and O Calor das Graças.

These are all works in which she conducts an intense investigation of form and language. “Language is so powerful that only through it could I say everything I thought; it is as if there were within literature a visibility and an invisibility, something that can and cannot be touched, the great ambiguity of the text”, she explained to Estadão in 2005, speaking of the concern of, in each book, finding the structure and the language that lend themselves to the narrated story.

Nélida Pinõn received a series of awards throughout her career – many of them international, and in many of them as the only Brazilian, as a Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Santiago de Compostela, in 1998. She was the first woman to receive this title in 503 years. There were seven Doctor Honoris Causa titles in total.

Earlier, in 1995, she won the Juan Rulfo International Prize for Latin American and Caribbean Literature, awarded for the first time to a woman and a Portuguese-speaking author.

The writer also won the Príncipe de Asturias Award, becoming the first Portuguese-speaking writer to receive the honor, and the Casa de las Américas, both in 2005. Also in 2005, the author won two Jabutis with Vozes do Deserto – he it was the best novel and fiction book of the year at the traditional Brazilian awards.

In 2022, on her 85th birthday, Nélida Piñon donated her collection to the Instituto Cervantes in Rio de Janeiro, celebrating both her Spanish and Brazilian origins.