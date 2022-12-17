The first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters, author of 25 books translated in more than 30 countries, dies in Lisbon. The writer Nélida Piñón died this Saturday (12/17), aged 85, in Lisbon, Portugal. Occupant of chair number 30 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), to which she was elected on July 27, 1989, she was the first woman to chair the entity.

Nélida Piñon was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1937 and graduated in journalism from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) in Rio de Janeiro. According to the ABL website, she was the first woman in the world to preside over an academy of letters.

Translations in over 30 countries

Author of 25 books, including novels, short stories, essays and memoirs, translated in more than 30 countries, last January she received Spanish citizenship due to her family origin, from the region of Galicia, was the winner of the Príncipe de Asturias Award, one of the most important in the Iberian country, in 2005, for the body of his work.

She is, along with Jorge Amado and Paulo Coelho, one of the most international names in Brazilian literature.

Nélida Piñon published her first novel in 1961: Gabriel Arcanjo’s Map Guide. In 1972, she released A casa da passion, considered one of her best and best known novels, winner of the Mário de Andrade Prize.

md (ots, EFE)