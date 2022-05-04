“After the Texas case, the new orientation was clear, the Court is unbalanced as never before, it is made up of partisan judges”

NEW YORK. ThereThe anticipation of the possible decision of the Supreme Court, which overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling would make abortion no longer legal at the federal level, is not a surprise for many women, especially for those who in recent years have publicly exposed themselves against the vision aimed at the past of American conservatives. “I haven’t talked to my mother yet,” Molly Jong-Fast, writer daughter of art (her mother is Erica Jong), author and host of a very popular podcast on politics at the time of Covid, says on the phone from New York, personality Twitter note and political analyst. “I can only imagine the despair: it is sad for us, who were born with this right, but for those who have fought a lifetime to get it and then see it taken away, it must be even more atrocious”.

What is his state of mind?

“Absolutely not surprising, quite the contrary. There have been a lot of warnings. Trump himself when he appointed his three judges – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – said he was putting them on the Supreme Court for this very reason. I would say that I am disappointed: those three judges during their confirmation before the Senate said that the Roe v. Wade ruling was law and that they had no intention of overturning it. That said, I think we all knew what was going on. It is a dramatic moment, we are crossing a Rubicon: the Court is now truly a sensationally partisan organ“.

One of the pillars of US democracy has always been that there is no turning back from acquired rights. And yet it is happening.

“This is why it is shocking to see a right taken away that has been for 50 years. The fact that we knew it was going to happen doesn’t make it any less shocking. We’ve all seen the laws that have passed in the republican states and now this court decision … Most people, even the very smart liberals, thought they wouldn’t go that far, it’s really a test of boldness, but again, let us remember that this summer the same court refused to examine the Texas abortion law: it was there that it was understood that it would lead to the overturning of Roe against WadAnd“.

It is difficult for non-Americans to understand how nine people can decide on such an important right for women.

“That’s the way America works. It sucks, but it’s our system. The Court was never partisan and therefore it worked for a long time. What is happening today is something new, unthinkable before. And if we want to go back to understand whose responsibility it is, I say Mitch McConnell: first he has no permesI know Obama to appoint a judge his due, then he allowed Trump to appoint a third one a month before the election. If we’re going to blame anyone, this is Mitch McConnell. Republicans are happy now, they think this news will set their base on fire. I think that instead they could have exaggerated and that it could backfire ».

What will happen now?

“Women will be able to have abortions in democratic states, but not republican ones. It will be a mosaic, but this obviously will not affect the rights of wealthy women in the blue states, and instead it will take away from the most destitute women in the red states, women who cannot even skip a day’s work, or who cannot afford to have a third party. son. And these are also women who often cannot choose which state to live in. The interesting thing is that Republicans love the idea that states have rights, but because they often tend to be conservative rights, like lower taxes or having guns in sight. But now California is passing laws in favor of the right to choose that women will be able to travel to California to have an abortion. Let’s see how much they will like these, of state laws“.

THEyou were night outside the Supreme Court there were already protests going on.

“And I hope there will be even more from now on. We need women to take to the streets, we need to let people know what’s going on. Only 30% of Americans want Roe versus Wade to be overturned. All the polls of recent years say it: 70% are against, they want the sentence to remain. The Supreme Court, besides being biased, is not keeping up with what people want. And so now it’s up to the citizens to make the Court understand how opposed they are to its decisions. I am thinking of the Women’s March in January 2017 but also of all the protests against the abolition of Obamacare. Despite having said this for four years, the Republicans have not been able to overturn Obamacare precisely because of the protests, precisely because it was and is a popular law. I think there is an opportunity here. I am convinced that Judge Roberts will not side with the Republicans: at that point, just one more judge would be enough to vote against.“.