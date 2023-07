Dhe Czech-French writer Milan Kundera is dead. He died on Tuesday at the age of 94, a spokeswoman for the Moravian National Library in Brno confirmed on Wednesday, citing his wife. Czech state television first reported on Kundera’s death. French media also reported the death.

The writer has lived in France since 1975. He wrote The Unbearable Lightness of Being and taught literature in Paris.

