Milan Kundera insisted that, as a biographical description in his books, there be only two sentences: “He was born in Czechoslovakia. In 1975, he settled in France ”. The rest did not matter, neither the author, nor the details of life, nor his ideas. What counted was his work, classics from the second half of the 20th century such as The joke either The Unbearable Lightness of Being and essays like The art of the novel either The hijacked westpublished in Spanish by Tusquets editorial. He, who was a fervent communist in his native country during the height of Stalinism, shunned ideologies and repudiated biography. The concise biographical note that he wanted to present his life already has his final sentence: “He was born in Czechoslovakia. In 1975, he settled in France. In 2023 he dies in Paris ”.

Kundera died on Tuesday, although the news was not known until this Wednesday. He was 94 years old. His health had deteriorated lately and he had lost his memory. He is survived by his wife, Vera. They had no children, but they did have a large group of friends and admirers in Paris, where he had lived since the early 1980s, in various apartments in the 6th arrondissement, near the Hotel Lutetia, rue Cherche-Midi, and the Jardin du Luxembourg. Until a few years ago, she could still be seen walking through these streets, not incognito, but with the discretion of someone who was part of the landscape of this corner of the city. river gauche, heart of the literary district of the capital. Far from being a hermit, he led a social life, although he had not given interviews to the press for almost four decades on principle. He was hiding in plain sight.

Kundera’s success in the eighties, with translations into dozens of languages ​​and film adaptations, discovered for a multitude of readers a singular narrative world, a cultured and at the same time readable literature that combined the pleasure of the story, after years of experimentalist aridity, with the novel of ideas. He also discovered Central Europe for many on the eve of the defining moment for a whole generation of Europeans: the fall of the Berlin Wall. The author of The Betrayed Wills He was, like his contemporaries of the boom in Latin America, the heir and reinventor of a great literary tradition —in his case that of the great European novel with Cervantine roots— and a discoverer of the continent that had been hidden behind the Iron Curtain for four decades and subjected to the totalitarianism of Moscow.

Kundera was a European intellectual. A novelist without a homeland or a language —or with two homelands and languages, since he wrote his main works in his mother tongue, Czech, which he abandoned at the end of the eighties for French—, he claimed to be Cervantes, Rabelais, Diderot, Kakfa and Musil. He never got the Nobel. Revelations about an alleged denunciation, which he denied, of another writer during his youth in Stalinist Prague, possibly complicated his options. But, like Borges or his friend Philip Roth, he did not need it to become, before his death, a living teacher. He was one of the few authors who, during his lifetime, saw his work published in La Pleiade, Gallimard’s collection of classics, an honor that many consider equal to or superior to the Nobel.

At the end of his life, he reconciled with his native country, where he was awarded the National Prize for Literature in 2008 and the Kafka Prize in 2021. Three years earlier, he had regained his Czech nationality, which the communist regime had stripped him of in the late 1970s after settling in France. Milan and Vera had donated their books and archives to the Brno library, the writer’s hometown.

Milan Kundera in August 1984 in Paris.

“Memories come back, perhaps it’s nostalgia, a natural movement when getting old,” summarized the essayist Christian Salmon, a friend of the Kunderas since the eighties, two years ago. Ariane Chemin, journalist from the world and author of the biographical essay À la recherche de Milan Kundera (In search of Milan Kundera), explained around the same time that the project to return had been aborted after in 2008 the Czech magazine Respect publish a document from the archives that implied that, in 1950, Kundera denounced an opponent who ended up sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Between Paris, his physical place of residence, and the Czech Republic, his mental homeland, “[los Kundera] they are nowhere,” Chemin said. “It’s the tragic side of this story.” The author of The ignorance It is a case of those personalities who are more beloved outside their country than inside. “Here people know their past. Abroad, he was able to rewrite his biography”, said in 2021, from Prague, Jan Novak author of Kundera: Český život a doba (Kundera: His Czech Life and Times), a 900-page biography published in 2020. “I think he is a great writer, but he is a problematic character.”

Milan Kundera was born on April 1, 1929 into a well-to-do, educated family in Moravia. His father was a musician, a disciple of Leoš Janáček. The young Milan learned music with Pavel Haas, a composer who would die in Auschwitz and father of his first wife. In his Paris apartment, he had a photo of Janáček, another of his father, and another of the Viennese novelist Hermann Broch. as the protagonist of life is elsewhere, Kundera lived through what he called the lyrical age: Stalinist enthusiasm, which would haunt him decades later, and militant poetry and theater, which he renounced and refused to incorporate into his complete works in the collection La Pléiade, from the Gallimard publishing house. It was the postwar period, the years of reconstruction and utopias for a part of the European youth. A professor at the Prague film school, Kundera was the closest thing to an intellectual of the regime, from whom he would gradually distance himself. The Soviet invasion of 1968 to crush the so-called Prague Spring put an end to any reformist whims. Kundera was expelled from the party and from the film school; his second wife, Vera, from television, where he worked as a journalist.

The jokea novel published in 1967 and already with an in-depth charge against the system, and life is elsewherefrom 1973, had made Kundera famous in France, a country that welcomed Milan and Vera in 1975. They first lived in Rennes, at whose university the novelist taught a course entitled: Kafka, his interpreters, the novel and central Europe. In 1980 they moved to Paris, where Kundera gave the famous literature seminar at the School of Higher Studies in Social Sciences. In 1979 she had lost the Czechoslovakian national; in 1981, François Mitterrand granted him French nationality. He did not want to be identified as a dissident and, in this aspect, as in others, he was, since the 1968 debacle, the anti-Vaclav Havel: the committed writer and the writer who lives by and for the text; the national hero and the ill-loved novelist in his homeland. His rejection of public life dates from those years. “The police,” he said, “destroy private life in communist countries; journalists threaten it in capitalist countries”. He did not want to be one of those writers who thinks of everything. He did not want to be an intellectual.

Kundera wrote, in an imaginary dialogue with himself in ‘The Betrayed Testaments’:

“—Are you a communist, Mr. Kundera?

No, I’m a novelist.

Are you a dissident?

No, I’m a novelist.

Are you from the left or the right?

-Neither one nor the other. I’m a novelist.”

Speaking to EL PAÍS in 1982, when the fall of the Berlin Wall was still far away, he declared: “I don’t feel comfortable in the role of a dissident. I don’t like to reduce literature and art to a political reading. The word dissident means to assume a thesis literature, and if I hate something it is precisely thesis literature. What interests me is the aesthetic value. For me, pro-communist or anti-communist literature is, in that sense, the same thing. That’s why I don’t like to see myself as a dissident.”

And, despite himself, he was an intellectual, and, furthermore, one of those who have the rare virtue of seeing far, because his words cross the decades, until today. the short essay A kidnapped West or the tragedy of central Europe, published in 1983 and now republished, is worth tons of statements and columns. The message resonates after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kundera claimed in this essay that the countries of Central Europe were not the East, nor an exotic world, but the cultural nucleus of Europe, the “kidnapped West” of the title. He started the text recounting the appeal to the world of the director of the Hungarian press agency, in September 1956, when the Soviet tanks crushed Budapest: “We die for Hungary and for Europe.” And Kundera wondered: “Perhaps [el disidente soviético] When Alexandr Solzhenitsyn denounces communist oppression, does he claim Europe as a fundamental value worth dying for? No, ‘to die for your homeland and for Europe’ is a phrase that could not be thought of in Moscow or Leningrad, but in Budapest or Warsaw”. Or I could have added, in kyiv.

