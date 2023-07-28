Home page World

The German writer Martin Walser has died. © Ulf Mauder/dpa

According to media reports, the German writer Martin Walser died at the age of 96 on Friday night.

Frankfurt – The writer Martin Walser is dead. He died at the age of 96, like them FAZ first reported, citing family confidants. Walser was considered one of the most important authors of German post-war literature.

Martin Walser was born on March 24, 1927, the son of a coal dealer and train station innkeeper in Wasserburg on Lake Constance, where he also lived for the last time. His first collection of stories, “Ein Flugzeug über dem Haus” (“A Plane Over the House”) was published in 1955. In the same year, Walser received the Group 47 prize for his story “Templones Ende”. Two years later, he published his debut novel, “Ehen in Philippsburg”. Walser was awarded the Hermann Hesse Prize for the work.

Within 60 years he wrote several novels, short stories and historical collections as well as plays, radio plays, translations and speeches. (asc)