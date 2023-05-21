Martin Amis (Swansea, United Kingdom, 1949), one of the most recognized and influential writers of recent years, the bad boy of British letters, the guy who never bit his tongue, has died at the age of 73 at his home in Lake Worth, Florida , United States, as this newspaper has been able to confirm by sources close to the family. His wife, Isabel Fonseca, has detailed that his cause of death was esophageal cancer.

Amis soon escaped the shadow of his father, the award-winning novelist Kingsley Amis—a central figure in his memoirs. Experience and koba—and rose to fame in the 1970s, joining a dazzling group of British authors including Julian Barnes, Ian McEwan, Salman Rushdie and Christopher Hitchens.

He immediately stood out for his debut, Rachel’s book, published in 1973 when he was 23 years old. followed Dead children (1975), Success (1978) and Other People: A Mystery Story (1981). Other outstanding works of his are Money (1984), london fields (1989), Information (nineteen ninety five), the arrow of time (1991), Night Train (1998) or Experience (2000). One of his most repeated phrases is: “Literature is not necessary for life, but it is for civilization.”

In addition to novels, he frequented literary essays, which always stood out for their depth and brilliance. Martin Amis has the rare ability to elicit enthusiastic support and virulent criticism in equal measure.

Martin Amis photographed in Barcelona, ​​on November 17, 1999. Carlos Ribas

In an interview with EL PAÍS, he commented: “The greatest strength of our lives is to move towards greater democracy, social and cultural. You can’t be aware of it when you’re writing, although when I look at my first novels I still say: “Shit, how did I say that”. Because it’s offensive. But I would say that has a lot to do with being young and stupid and brave. Now I still say what I want. Of course, you don’t give in to people’s religious views, nothing like that, but maybe you’re a little more careful who you offend.”

Often surrounded by controversy, the writer pointed out in another interview with this newspaper: “Literature is already quite politicized, but writing about politics is like entering a river full of piranhas. Literature is a game. Politics is the real battle.” Even so, he did not consider himself a dissident: “I only apply common sense, which has become subversive.” The author of Money He once commented that as a teenager he read little and they were almost always comics. Until his stepmother, the novelist Elizabeth Jane Howard, introduced him to Jane Austen, who was the one who encouraged him to read.

His last work was published in 2021, From inside, an unorthodox novel where he uses his life as fictional material with ease and without regard.

