Died today (3), in São Paulo, at the age of 98, the São Paulo writer and member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), Lygia Fagundes Telles. The information was confirmed by ABL. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Lygia won the Camões Prize, in 2005, for her entire body of work, and the Juca Pato Prize, in 2009, as intellectual of the year.

The writer was born in São Paulo, studied at Escola Caetano de Campos and graduated from the Law School of Largo de São Francisco, University of São Paulo (USP). She joined ABL in 1987 in chair 16, succeeding Pedro Calmon.

Constructions

Among his most important books are Antes do Baile Verde (1970), As Meninas (1973), Seminary of the Rats (1977), Prodigal Children (1978), A Disciplina do Amor (1980), As Horas Nuas (1989), A Noite Escura e Mais Eu (1995), and Invenção e Memória (2000). His book Ciranda de Pedra (1954) inspired the soap opera of the same name, shown on TV Globo.

In the field of cinema, he also wrote the screenplay for Capitu (1967), based on Dom Casmurro, by Machado de Assis, in partnership with film critic Paulo Emílio Sales Gomes. In 2001, she received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Brasília (UNB).

