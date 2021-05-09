José Manuel Caballero Bonald has died at the age of 94 at his home in Madrid. The news was given at 8:08 am this Sunday by Josefa Ramis, his wife, whom he married in Mallorca 61 years ago and with whom he had five children: “It’s over,” he told his friends, to those that he was Pepe the same as she is Pepa. During months of illness she has been the voice of the writer, Cervantes Prize in 2012, poet, novelist and author of some essential memoirs.

Caballero Bonald, for whom day and night had no limits, stopped making public life long before the pandemic. Skin cancer had produced some “breakdowns” – that’s what he called them – of which he did not want to make an exhibition. It was strange to see in the dry dock a man who had seven lives, a hundred jobs – professor of literature, lexicographer, editor, music producer – and so many other friends. To celebrate his Cervantes Prize, they lent him the key to a winery in Jerez, his hometown, for one year so that he could enter at any time and with whoever he wanted. He told it with the satisfaction of a child, as if his literary career finally made sense and the speech of Alcalá de Henares in front of the King had been a toll towards that magic key. He was a prophet in his land – a Foundation It bears his name there – despite – or perhaps because – nothing bothered him more than the “professional Andalusians”. He preferred flamingos with few words and those who, like him, are capable of mixing humor, malice and goodness without fuss.

The poet, novelist and essayist was born on November 11, 1926. His father was Cuban Creole and his mother’s family was of French origin settled in Andalusia since the mid-nineteenth century. After spending the Civil War between Jerez and Sanlúcar, he studied Nautical and Astronomy in Cádiz, disciplines that he changed to Philosophy and Letters in Seville and Madrid, the city where he settled in 1951.

That year he won with his first book, Divinations, the second prize for the Adonáis Prize, the award that consecrated his generation, the children of war who made themselves known in the fifties. There is a famous photo taken in February 1959, during the tribute to Antonio Machado in Collioure, in which he is seen, with his then mustache, sitting on the ground next to Jaime Gil de Biedma, Carlos Barral, Blas de Otero, José Agustín Goytisolo, José Ángel Valente or his great friend Ángel González. Francisco Brines ―his neighbor in Madrid―, María Victoria Atencia, Julia Uceda or Antonio Gamoneda survive from that generation of poets, but Caballero Bonald was the last survivor of that mythical portrait, which canonized the most influential group in Spanish poetry since the generation from 27.

Meeting of poets in homage to Antonio Machado in Collioure (France), in 1959. In the foreground from left to right, Jaime Gil de Biedma, Alfonso Costafreda, Carlos Barral and Caballero Bonald. Behind, from left to right, Blas de Otero, José Agustín Goytisolo, Ángel González, José Ángel Valente and Alfredo Castellón.

1960 was another milestone year. He married Pepa Ramis, his lifelong companion, and moved to Bogotá as a professor of literature at the National University. “If the homeland is what you see from the window of the house where you live comfortably,” he used to say, “I have several homelands; Some more durable than others: the Coto de Doñana, Jerez, Mallorca, Madrid, Bogotá… I was in Colombia for three years and there I wrote my first novel, I had my first child. I remember a lot about that country of mine. The one that I don’t like at all is the homeland of the Spanish patriots ”.

Consecrated among young poets, in Bogotá, indeed, he became a novelist with Two days in september, who received the Short Library Prize in 1961, an award in which Mario Vargas Llosa succeeded him with The city and the Dogs. Focused on the estate and class society of Jerez wine, Caballero Bonald ended up repudiating this novel as “too indebted” to the triumphant social aesthetics during the postwar period. He, who was the most baroque author of his generation, preferred the expressive audacity of later titles such as Cat’s eye agate (1974), awarded the Critics’ Prize, or Agramante Field (1992).

Music and math

His doubts about the “thematic formalism” in which the anti-Franco commitment was translated many times – which in 1966 found his bones in the Carabanchel jail for a month – made him disdain another of his books, this time about poetry: Twine sheets (1963). His complete poetic work, gathered in the volume We are the time we have left, gathers titles like Hero’s discredit (1977), Critics Award the following year, Labyrinth of Fortuna (1984), Argonida’s Journal (1997) or books born, in full old age, from a particular mixture of civic outrage and aesthetic demands: Offenders Handbook (2005), The night has no walls (2009), Interwar (2012) and Unlearning (2015). Disbelieving of the separation between background and form, he rewrote his verses each time they were published and summarized his poetics like this: “In a poem, words have to have a richer meaning than the one they have in the dictionary. Sometimes you put together two words that never have been and they open up a world, they break a seal. And they do it for sheer phonetic appeal. Poetry is a mixture of music and mathematics: tonality and rigor ”.

The day the Cervantes Prize was awarded to the writer José Manuel Caballero Bonald (fifth from the left), with the assistance of Princes Felipe and Letizia; Caballero’s wife, Pepa Ramis; the Prime Minister in 2013, Mariano Rajoy, and the winner’s grandchildren, at the University of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). Uly Martin

Another facet of a man who had a thousand is precisely the musical. In 1969 he signed another great work: the Flamenco singing archive, a six-disc album and preliminary study recorded for the Vergara company. Like the American folklorists he admired, the poet made a two-year journey in search of cante, with the idea of ​​rescuing the voices of teachers on the verge of disappearing. During the following years he earned his living as a philologist at the Lexicography Seminar of the Royal Spanish Academy and as a producer at Ariola, a record company for which he dealt with records by a new generation of singers called Luis Eduardo Aute, Joan Manuel Serrat, María del Mar Bonet, Lluís Llach, Paco Ibáñez or Vainica Doble.

“I have lived many years and the least I can have are stages,” he said, but the truth is that his is a unique case in the history of Spanish literature in the second half of the 20th century. When he already had a privileged place in the poetry and novel chapters, another had to be opened in that of autobiographies. In 1995, with Time of lost wars, began to publish his memoirs, which in 2001 had their continuation in The habit of living and a long decade later they culminated in a particular appendix: the masterly, sharp and foul-mouthed volume of portraits Wits Exam.

José Manuel Caballero Bonald, he said himself, was never “neither still nor silent.” He also had a rare virtue among his guild: he said the same in public as in private. And in writing. Thus, he could enthusiastically defend the literary excellence of his colleagues from his generation such as Juan Goytisolo and José Ángel Valente while criticizing their egos and vanities. Or to ponder in Camilo José Cela a generosity only comparable in weight and measure to his gigantic vanity. He never spoke of hearsay. At the end of the fifties Caballero Bonald was deputy editor of a key magazine for postwar culture, the interior and that of exile, Roles of Son Armadans, founded by Cela in Palma de Mallorca. The disagreement between the two would end, forty years later, muddying the poet’s frustrated entry into the RAE. After staying out for a single vote when he was the only candidate, he let it be forever and sat down to wait for all the awards, which came under the name of Nacional de Literatura, Nacional de las Letras, Reina Sofía de Poesía and, finally , the Cervantes.

José Manuel Caballero Bonald, in 1960 in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia). PEPA RAMIS

In 2020, a time that in his last interview with EL PAÍS he identified with “the third world war”, he overcame the coronavirus. Your book Manuel of offenders pick up a poem titled Disclaimer that Caballero Bonald was amused to comment when someone praised his longevity: “All those who have survived / three shipwrecks are assured / immortality. / (…) / My luck is already cast: / a shipwreck remains for me to stop death ”. He was, above all, a poet, but since 1977 he had the title of skipper of sailing and motor boats. And that third shipwreck never came.