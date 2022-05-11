Jeroen Brouwers passed away at the age of 82. The ‘grandmaster of Dutch literature’ wrote novels, stories, essays, letters and polemics and received numerous awards for his work.

His death comes exactly one year after Brouwers received the Libris Literature Prize for his latest novel, Client E. Busken, about the savagely swirling stream of thought of an elderly man. The jury ran out of superlatives to describe the novel.

Brouwers has previously been awarded the Multatuli Prize, the F. Bordewijk Prize, the Constantijn Huygens Prize, De Gouden Uil, the AKO Literature Prize, the Prize of Dutch Literature and the ECI Literature Prize.

Brouwers was born in Batavia. He wrote the autobiographical novel sunken red about his years in a Japanese internment camp in Indonesia and became known to the general public. During the Second World War, Brouwers, then still a toddler, ended up in a camp in Batavia with his grandmother, mother and sister. His childhood in Indonesia also came back in the novels the sunken and The Flood. He came to the Netherlands in 1948. See also The double torture of a girl in Bolivia

Brouwers called his books his biography: ‘They are the footprints I leave on my way. All my books are autobiographical and nevertheless all are lies – I don’t write history, I write literature: mine. I am the stories I tell.’

In 2018 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Radboud University Nijmegen.