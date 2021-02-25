I.n January 1940, Hanns Johst, President of the Reich Chamber of Literature, accompanied the Reichsführer SS on an inspection tour through the newly conquered Polish territories. “While Himmler is doing the most urgent work in his saloon car, Johst ponders the saying from Angelus Silesius’ Cherubine Wanderer, which was finally understood in the Third Reich: Man, become essential!” German inwardness on the wrong track.

Anatol Regnier, author of the lines quoted, is presented by his publisher as a “guitarist, chanson singer and freelance author”. He became known to a wider audience as the biographer of his grandfather Frank Wedekind. He has developed his own method to allow the contemporary witnesses of his book “Everyone writes for himself”, which deals with the existence of German writers under the thumb of National Socialism. The book title is aptly chosen, also because it unmistakably quotes someone else: Hans Fallada’s “Everyone dies for himself” – and with it not least the many suicides by German authors in desolate times, such as Ludwig Fulda, Jochen Klepper, Börries von Münchhausen, Kurt Tucholsky, Klaus Mann, not to forget the lovable master of the drawing pencil EO Plauen.

The interweaving of events with one’s own family saga

Regnier presents the fruits of his haunting collecting activity from the holdings of the beautiful and embellished literature of the time, but also from speeches, correspondence, diaries, minutes of meetings, resolutions and press articles as a carefully composed montage of quotations. These texts in the original sound are set in italics and literally jump at the reader in their concentrated presence. The chronicler, on the other hand, takes himself back in the typography as well as in the laconicity of his comments, which of course – see above – does not exclude certain ironies. The inexpensive self-righteousness of the late birth is not his thing, but the indispensable obligation to look back at the German debacle (as in his book “We were born afterwards” from 2014).



The writing doctor: The grandmother of the author Anatol Regnier was Gottfried Benn’s lover for many years.

Image: dpa





The compact chapters follow the chronology of the thousand brown years with changing weighting, with the upheaval of 1933 being particularly prominent. Insights into Regnier’s own biography provide both a personal and programmatic start and finish to the whole thing. At the beginning there is a young person who is born into a truly culturally prominent family to raise awareness of the misfortune history of his country, which has often been suppressed; at the end of a happy, conciliatory encounter with Heinrike, the daughter of the Nazi bard Will Vesper and sister of Bernward, the RAF terrorist and author of the generation report “Die Reise” (he too was one who – as a late Nazi victim – for writes himself alone and dies).

Regnier approaches his big topic as an example and not across the board. His argument that the Jünger brothers deserve their own book in this context is difficult to disagree with. And yet every interested reader will probably compile a longer list of missing persons and regret that Regnier did not turn his gift of concentration to one or the other fruitful case. In any case, his plan to report on the atmosphere in addition to scientific work, to listen to nuances and thus to penetrate into the reality of life in this time, which is often so difficult to understand for the later, has been completely successful.

In the beginning he indicates what is then discreetly in the background of his chronicle: the interweaving of the event with his own family saga. Because his grandmother Tilly, wife and widow of Frank Wedekind, 22 years his senior, was later Gottfried Benn’s lover for many years, and his mother Pamela, from whom he apparently inherited his love for chansons and guitar, was Klaus’s fiancée Husband and actress directed by Gustaf Gründgens.

Benn’s grandiose contradiction

The upheavals of this special cultural history can be identified in a focus-like manner using the example of the Prussian Academy of the Arts with its resignations, elections and acrobatics of adaptation that are exemplary for the entire country. It begins with a call for the last free election, in which academy members Käthe Kollwitz and Heinrich Mann, among others, campaign for a socialist united front to save the republic. In an address to Nazi students, Minister of Culture Rust said: “Don’t worry! I will put an end to the scandal at the academy! ”His ultimatum, to which the institution bows in collegial disagreement: either Heinrich Mann resigns as chairman of the poetry department, or the entire academy is dissolved. Mann and Kollwitz too go.