A year before the state elections, many people in Thuringia see themselves in the middle of the apocalypse. We must not take one side as the danger itself. A guest post.

Another warning sign for Thuringia? The mayor will be elected in Nordhausen on September 24th. In the first round of voting, photographed here, the AfD candidate received the highest share of votes among the applicants with 42 percent. Image: dpa

UMelancholia moves ominously and bluishly shimmering across the summer night sky: a wandering planet on a collision course with the earth, which first passes through it in a magnificent natural spectacle and – after a treacherous breathing space, a turning point at the limits of celestial mechanics – completely destroys it. With his doomsday epic of the same name from 2011, Lars von Trier created a visually powerful film, the cosmic cipher of a depression.

At this point, the apocalyptic scenario of “Melancholia” has a lot in common with the political situation in Thuringia shortly before the election year of 2024. Because even if psychological metaphors can only be applied to social conditions with the greatest caution, it is probably not entirely wrong to describe this situation as to describe a depressive state: Since the lack of new elections in 2021, the country has been in a situation that is not exactly characterized by perspective, drive and ability to act; Instead, there is a lot to ponder and definitely cause for concern.