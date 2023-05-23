American writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll asked the court to amend the libel lawsuit she filed against former US President Donald Trump in order to sue him for another $ 10 million. This was reported by the agency on May 23 Associated Press.

It is noted that the author wants to force Trump to answer for his words in a speech to voters, which, after the court decision in her favor, was broadcast by CNN. According to Carroll’s lawyers, at the meeting, the former American leader repeated slanderous statements about the writer.

“It is hard to imagine defamation that would be so strongly motivated by hatred, hostility and malice,” the lawyers said in a statement to the court.

Thus, lawyers believe that the amount that Trump is obliged to pay 79-year-old Carroll as a result of his conviction should be increased. This will help both punish the ex-president himself and “keep him and others from further slander.”

Earlier, on May 1, it was reported that a judge in New York refused to annul Trump’s trial on charges of violence brought against him by writer and journalist Jean Carroll.

In 2019, Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of attempting to rape him in 1996 in the locker room of a Manhattan department store. Then she pointed out that representatives of her generation did not report violence against themselves. The ex-head of the White House himself strongly denied the accusations, calling them false, and also assured that he had not met the journalist, suggesting that with the help of such statements she tried to sell her new book. And although the court confirmed that there was no rape, the jury still insists that Trump is guilty of sexual harassment.

Trump’s criminal prosecution has been going on for more than a month. So, in April, the jury accused him of the likely forgery of financial documents of the Trump Organization. According to investigators, in 2016, before the start of the election campaign, the lawyer of the former American leader, Michael Cohen, paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an extramarital affair with a politician in 2006. The payment was made under the guise of legal fees.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office raised the crime rate to the lowest criminal class. The 45th President of the United States faces up to four years in prison.

On April 4, the first court hearings were held in New York. The next meeting is scheduled for December this year.

Commenting on his accusation, Trump noted that he “never thought something like this could happen in America.” His lawyer, Todd Blanche, called the lawsuit against the former president political persecution.