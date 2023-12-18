Russian writer Boris Akunin added to the list of terrorists and extremists

On December 18, Rosfinmonitoring included the famous Russian writer Boris Akunin (real name Grigory Chkhartishvili) in its list of terrorists and extremists. “Chkhartishvili Georgiy Shalvovich, born May 20, 1956, Zestafoni, Georgian SSR,” says the line in the list.

The list is officially referred to as the “List of organizations and individuals in relation to which there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism.” The agency does not officially name specific reasons why a particular person is included in this list.

Moreover, later became knownthat a criminal case was also opened against Akunin due to possible calls for extremist activities.

The writer found himself at the center of a scandal after a conversation with pranksters

Well-known prankers Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov) previously published a recording of a conversation with Akunin. They called him on behalf of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and asked whether he agreed that Ukraine’s shelling of Crimea and other regions of Russia was justified, to which the writer replied: “This does not cause protest from any of us. We understand this very well.” At the same time, he called Ukrainian propaganda ineffective in relation to Russia.

Photo: Nikolay Galkin / RIA Novosti

After this, a number of Russian politicians and social activists attacked Akunin. Thus, State Duma deputy Elena Drapeko called for a ban on the publication and sale of his books, and the head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption, Vitaly Borodin, called for the author to be checked for calls for terrorist activities and recognized as a foreign agent. However, a similar call was made earlier – for example, in the summer of this year, deputy Olga Zanko also considered Akunin a foreign agent.

Soon the AST publishing house decided to suspend the sale of Boris Akunin’s books. Officially, the head of the publishing house, Pavel Grishkov, called the reason for this “public statements that caused a wide public outcry.” He noted that the statements require legal assessment, and the sale of books will not resume until the situation is clarified.

Akunin responded by saying that he was saying goodbye to Russian readers “for a while.”

The writer himself reacted precisely to the suspension of sales of his books. He said that he did not intend to “part with his readers of his own free will,” and expressed the hope that he was saying goodbye to the Russians only for a while. His new books “My Calendar”, the 10th volume of “History of the Russian State” and “Moscow-Xinjing”, ready for publication, most likely will not be published in the Russian Federation, he added.

Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti

In February, Akunin reported that the prosecutor’s office demanded that his name be removed from theater posters, “otherwise there will be trouble.” The author said that he contacted one of the theaters that was planning a performance based on his work.

Akunin left Russia back in 2014 and lives mainly in London.