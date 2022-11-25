Hans Magnus Enzensberger was born on November 11, 1929 in Kaufbeuren in the Allgäu and grew up with three younger brothers in Nuremberg. After studying literature, languages ​​and philosophy in Erlangen, Freiburg im Breisgau, Hamburg and Paris, Enzensberger worked as a radio editor in Stuttgart, lived in the USA, Mexico, Norway and Italy, was a publisher’s editor at Suhrkamp and settled in 1979 as a freelance writer in Munich down.

As an essayist, cultural critic, media theorist and social analyst, Enzensberger was one of the leading intellectuals in the Federal Republic, alongside fellow generations such as Günter Grass and Jürgen Habermas, who also met with resonance abroad.

Enzensberger already caused a stir with his literary debut, the volume of poetry “defence of the wolves” (1957), which, in a sarcastic and ironic tone, settled accounts with the backward social climate of the time, criticized the obeying of authorities and the prosperity thinking of his fellow citizens and also the clichés of traditional poetry in the takes sight. In 1963, at the age of 33, Enzensberger was awarded the Georg Büchner Prize.

In 1965, Enzensberger founded the culture magazine “Course Book”, which soon developed into an important forum for the left-wing 1968 student movement and extra-parliamentary opposition (APO). He was the publisher until 1975, then an employee until 1979. In 1985, together with the book artist Franz Greno, he founded the “Other Library” book series as editors at Eichborn-Verlag, with which he distributed his favorite titles from world literature, but also promoted the careers of young authors such as Raoul Schrott, Irene Dische, Christoph Ransmayr and WG Sebald . The book series was discontinued in 2005 after differences with the publisher, but continued in 2006 with other publishers.

His overall very diverse work has been translated into over 40 languages.