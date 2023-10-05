Jon Fosse is the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
The Norwegian writer and playwright Jon Fosse is the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize for Literature: this was announced by the Swedish Academy, which underlined that it had awarded the author for “his theatrical works and his innovative prose which give voice to unspeakable”.
BREAKING NEWS
The 2023 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.” pic.twitter.com/dhJgGUawMl
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2023
#Writer #playwright #Jon #Fosse #awarded #Nobel #Prize #Literature