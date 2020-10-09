Writer and inventor Mark Elyash committed suicide in Moscow. Reported by the agency “Moscow” citing a source in law enforcement.

The day before, on October 8, the granddaughter of the 85-year-old writer received a message from him in the messenger with the words “I died” and went to his house. In an apartment located in the city center, the woman found the body of a relative and a suicide note. According to preliminary data, Elyash took his own life due to a serious illness.

Mark Elyash is the author of over 600 patents, 10 scientific and technical books and dozens of journal publications. He worked as a chief technologist in the organizations of the system of the Ministry of Assembly and Special Construction Works of the USSR, supervised the installation and commissioning of turbine and compressor units at national economic and defense facilities. He also wrote several stories, a novel and a script for the film “Retaliatory Action”.