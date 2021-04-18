Preoccupation with sensations: “It is logical that there is pessimism when there are two defeats in a row. It is not my case, although I am disappointed; I expected a better reaction from the team. We have not been superior in one area or the other. Despite the difficulty of the situation I would not like to make a more negative assessment or go beyond what this result implies “.

Valladolid Party: “If we go back two games ago, before these two defeats, people were delighted with the feelings that were left after the last draw against Real Betis. You just have to read what you (the media) were saying. I understand the disappointment after the last results, although the sensations are different. I am the first pissed off, but it is not possible to make a disastrous reading. It was not that before and we are not a calamity now. Despite the annoyance, if you read the comments of two weeks ago they were very different from now “.

Final against Valladolid: “Maybe it is necessary to consider it as a final. If we always think that there are points left, it does not give us to live the games to the limit in the areas like in this match. If to give that bonus we have to sell it as a final, like this I will. If someone feels overwhelmed by the situation, I will count on others. I want the approach of the seven remaining games to be like a final. And if someone cannot face them like that, they will not live them like us ” .

Pessimism in the fans and eleven thinking about Wednesday: “I understand that part (the fans), another thing is that they do not share it. I am the first to worry. I have never thought with the eleven at Valladolid. Gonzalo Verdú was with a slight annoyance and four yellow cards. In some position it was also conditioned. We have produced a team in which anyone could start without missing anyone. We lined up a competitive eleven, although we weren’t; but I didn’t do it looking at Wednesday, but only at Osasuna. “