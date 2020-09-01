The market will remove fraudulent sites that offer fake extracts from the Unified State Register of Real Estate (USRN) or sell real ones, but at exorbitant prices. The corresponding bill was recently adopted in the first reading. However, he assumes that legal companies that provide citizens with quick services for obtaining information about real estate for money will leave the market – the turnover of such players today is about 1 billion rubles, according to a letter from ANO Digital Platforms to the State Duma (Izvestia has a document “). According to experts, it is necessary to preserve the commercial market, which allows Russians to receive the necessary documents day in and day out, but quickly block fraudulent resources.

One window

Government amendments to the law “On state registration of real estate”, adopted in the first reading in the State Duma on July 21, will allow only Rosreestr to issue certificates from the USRN. The document introduces new provisions stating that other official structures, as well as organizations and citizens are prohibited from reselling extracts from the USRN. It is also prohibited to create sites that provide such a service.

In the management of Rosreestr Photo: TASS / Alexander Ryumin

The explanatory note to the document states: this is done in order to rid the market of fraudulent sites that disguise themselves as Rosreestr. Many of these resources provide fake or irrelevant statements at inflated prices.

However, some experts believe that along with fraudsters, legal players will also leave the market, providing services for quickly obtaining certificates for money. ANO Digital Platforms announced this in its letter to Pavel Krasheninnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation. The organization proposed to revise the corresponding subparagraph of the draft law (the letter is at the disposal of Izvestia).

According to ANO Digital Platforms, the turnover of bona fide services for the provision of extracts from the USRN FGIS is about 1 billion rubles. And restrictions will inevitably create difficulties for citizens, organizations that need to obtain information from the USRN, the letter says.

Conscientious market participants are afraid of the adoption of the bill in its current form, said Director General of ANO Digital Platforms Arseniy Shcheltsin.

– Most likely, there was a misunderstanding when writing these amendments. We are confident that the document will be corrected in such a way that it would help rid the market of fraudulent duplicate sites, but at the same time did not disrupt the work of bona fide platforms, he added.

The bill states that it is not allowed to create sites that would provide extracts from the USRN, with the exception of the Rosreestr resource. The unified portal of public services is not formally included in the list of exceptions, which is likely to be corrected in later readings, noted Sergei Bulgakov, a leading lawyer in the Tax Disputes practice of the Lemchik, Krupskiy and Partners law firm.

Competition speed

A simple extract from the USRN contains information about the current owner of the real estate, the parameters of the object, the cadastral value, possible restrictions and encumbrances (for example, the apartment is pledged by the bank). For private companies, a document costs from 300-400 rubles and you can get it in five minutes (online). A paper statement can cost several thousand rubles, depending on the delivery time.

Photo: TASS / Alexander Ryumin

In Rosreestr, the cost of an extract is 350–2550 rubles – depending on whether it is in paper or electronic form, for an individual or a legal entity.

Rosreestr has the exclusive right to provide information from the USRN, and the MFC and the portal of state services only transfer information and do not charge an additional fee from the applicant, the Rosreestr explained to Izvestia.

– This bill does not change the provisions of the current legislation either in terms of the possibility of citizens receiving paper extracts from the USRN through the MFC, or in terms of receiving extracts in electronic form in the ways provided for by law, the department concluded.

The State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, which is responsible for considering the bill, and the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications at the time of publication did not respond to Izvestia’s request. The date of the second reading has not yet been set.

Without paper

First, it would be worthwhile to organize full-fledged access to information from the USRN through the portal of state services, and then introduce restrictions, says Elena Avakyan, counselor at the law firm Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev and Partners.

According to her, today the statement can be obtained, for example, in person through the MFC. You can also order it through the portal of state services or the Rosreestr website, but you need to fill out numerous forms (go through five stages), including providing complete information about the property, which must be started from scratch, then pay and wait. The term for obtaining an extract is up to five days, Elena Avakyan explained.

“This explains the high demand for commercial resources, which ensure the receipt of statements within 30-60 minutes from the moment the request is formed and fast delivery,” the lawyer noted.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

SpectrumData Director Pavel Borin agrees that in the current situation, leaving the paid services market will create inconvenience to citizens and organizations that need to quickly sell or buy an apartment.

Problems mainly arise with a statement in paper form, which is most often provided to the buyer of an apartment or the tax service, added Sergey Bulgakov.