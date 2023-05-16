Dance like no one is watching, sing like no one is listening, and write like there’s no artificial intelligence about to take your job. Now screenwriters, like so many other creative professionals, have someone younger and more artificial coming down the stairs behind us, for pulling showgirls.

Screenwriters in the United States have gone on strike with a very specific list of requests rejected by the employer. Many have to do with residuals, something similar to copyright (although not limited to authors). Because the platforms are passing the residuals for the lining of the streaming. But this financial compensation is an old workhorse in the sector. In the 2007 strike, for example, the amount agreed on the sale of DVDs was settled.

The most innovative of this strike is the fight against artificial intelligence: “AI cannot write or rewrite any literary material; it cannot be used as a source, nor can it be trained with material covered by the union”. Request denied. (Very bad) monologues circulating on Reddit Saturday night Live written by chatGPT and the big studios are making their first steps in this regard. I’m going with a commonplace: it seems like a bad episode of Black Mirror. One written by an AI.

Artificial intelligence will never be able to create the great works that natural foolishness has given us. I want to commend myself to that idea. Biden, thankfully, has sided with the writers: “America needs writers,” he declared. “They tell the stories of our nation and should be given the dignity and worth they deserve. I sincerely hope that the writers’ strike is resolved and the writers reach a fair agreement as soon as possible.” It could have been written by an artificial intelligence.

