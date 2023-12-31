The accident in Holland

Not even time to return as an official driver in the Hungarian Grand Prix that the chapter of Daniel Ricciardo in AlphaTauri he encountered an obstacle in free practice Zandvoortwhere the Australian reported a fracture of the metacarpal of the left hand after a contact with the barriers. An injury that forced the former McLaren to undergo surgery, which was crucial to being able to return to the track regularly after five races, during which rookie Liam Lawson had taken his place.

The finding of the fracture

Recovery times are therefore long, but not excessive for the type of injury. Ricciardo himself recognized this in the podcast Beyond the Gridwho thanks to one of his rivals on the track was able to get in touch with the Dr. Xavier Mir, expert in hand surgery and known for his interventions on the pilots of the MotoGP: “From the Medical Center we went to the hospital in Amsterdam, we had a scan and they told us: 'Yes, it's broken' – Ricciardo recalled – it felt like an elephant had stepped on my hand. The doctor told me: 'Look, I recommend surgery. You can do it here, but you will probably want to wait a few days for the swelling to go down, talk to the appropriate person and obviously you will be able to operate wherever you want.”

The first contact

At that point Ricciardo could count on Lance Strollinjured shortly before the pre-season tests following a fall from his bicycle but incredibly returned to availability shortly before the world championship: “We contacted Lance and José, a friend of ours who works at Alpine who knows all the MotoGP riders and is also Spanish – he said – put us in touch with Xavier Mir, and Lance himself told us to go to him. It was a blessing and a curse, because he deals with a lot of MotoGP guys who aren't human, that's a fact. I think there were expectations of me. He said: 'Oh, F1, MotoGP, they are the same: they are not human, they don't feel pain'. It was funny because I was saying: 'No doctor, I feel pain. I will cry for the next 48 hours in this hospital!' All the doctors and nurses who helped me were amazing, but they laughed a lot because I flinched, backed away, and asked questions about every needle that entered my arm. I think they thought I was as tough as a MotoGP rider. But I'm not.”

The pains

Ricciardo then recalled the period spent in hospital and above all for the pain suffered in his hand, finally thanking Red Bull and AlphaTauri for the management of his absence: “The fracture was quite significant, in eight places – he added – for a bone that may be quite simple, it wasn't very nice. The bone I broke was between my wrist and little finger, like a knuckle. Even just rubbing your finger on the top of your hand It hurt like crazy. Maybe I feel the pain more than others. I do not know. I was complaining because I didn't like the pain, but it was a broken hand. There was also a part of me that said: 'Yes, it hurts and it will take a while, but there are people who have worse injuries. There are people who have more serious accidents'. Don't get me wrong, I've also been trying to control my reality throughout all of this, and I think it's kept me pretty positive. Red Bull and AlphaTauri they were really good at handling the situationsince I wasn't fighting for a world championship – he concluded – I didn't have to ride in immense pain and only get one point because the title was on the line. Era: “Let's make sure that you heal properly and that you get the right care, because you also have, hopefully, a second part of your career, which will be long and glorious.”