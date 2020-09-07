Who would want to see a face with a wrinkled face when they wake up in the morning and see their face in the mirror. Of course you wouldn’t want to do this at all, there was a time when wrinkles were considered a sign of aging. But, nowadays, it is not surprising if they start appearing even at your age of 20-30. In today’s run-of-the-mill life, stress, lack of sleep and improper diet often cause damage to the skin, and all these reasons give you wrinkles even without wanting to.

The moment you realize that slight wrinkles have started knocking on your face. At the same time, you also start looking for solutions. You would not want this to increase wrinkles so much that everyone would see it and neither would you want expensive treatment like surgery. However, there are many remedies for this, which are completely natural and the best thing is that they can be treated using the ingredients present at home. So it can be used from the young to the elderly, it does not have any side-effects. So, in this article, we will talk about what wrinkles are and how they occur and how to get rid of them.

Symptoms of wrinkles identified in this way:

Use sour yogurt in this way to get rid of wrinkles Fine lines forming around the eyes, mouth and neck. Skin loosening at different places in the body, especially on the mouth and neck. Deep wrinkles also appear near the lips and eyes.

The reason for wrinkles before time

We all know that as age increases, the elasticity and moisturizing of the skin starts decreasing. Because of which we start to see wrinkles all over our body. There are many other reasons for these wrinkles to be premature or to have much effect. which is like this:

Pollution Stay in the sun longer Vitamin D3 deficiency More use of cosmetics Use of different types of beauty products By smoking Sometimes wrinkles also occur quickly due to some skin disease.

The skin of the face is very soft and thin compared to the rest of the body. Therefore, wrinkles appear on the face very easily. The formation of lines around the eyes, on the forehead, and while laughing on the face, or what we call Lough Lines, all of these symptoms easily identify wrinkles. Wrinkles are also seen on the neck where the skin starts to fall with age. Wrinkles on the chest, hands and also on the feet slowly begin to show their effect. So now we do not make you wait much and tell you how to prepare natural remedy at home.

material: 3-4 tbsp yogurt, 1 tbsp olive oil – Method of application:

Mix olive oil and yogurt. Slowly prepare the mixture so that the oil and curd mix completely. Apply it on your face and neck and leave for 20 minutes Then after 20 minutes, rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this process twice a week and get wrinkles free skin

Facialize with curd and get natural glow

Want to know why this is effective?

The lactic acid and other natural enzymes present in yogurt cleanse and tighten skin cells. It also reduces blemishes and makes your skin smooth and shiny. On the other hand, olive oil is rich in vitamins A, D, E and K and its antioxidant properties protect the skin from the sun’s UV rays. So this face mask keeps the skin young, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.