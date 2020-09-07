Symptoms of wrinkles identified in this way:
- Use sour yogurt in this way to get rid of wrinkles
- Fine lines forming around the eyes, mouth and neck.
- Skin loosening at different places in the body, especially on the mouth and neck.
- Deep wrinkles also appear near the lips and eyes.
The reason for wrinkles before time
We all know that as age increases, the elasticity and moisturizing of the skin starts decreasing. Because of which we start to see wrinkles all over our body. There are many other reasons for these wrinkles to be premature or to have much effect. which is like this:
- Pollution
- Stay in the sun longer
- Vitamin D3 deficiency
- More use of cosmetics
- Use of different types of beauty products
- By smoking
- Sometimes wrinkles also occur quickly due to some skin disease.
The skin of the face is very soft and thin compared to the rest of the body. Therefore, wrinkles appear on the face very easily. The formation of lines around the eyes, on the forehead, and while laughing on the face, or what we call Lough Lines, all of these symptoms easily identify wrinkles. Wrinkles are also seen on the neck where the skin starts to fall with age. Wrinkles on the chest, hands and also on the feet slowly begin to show their effect. So now we do not make you wait much and tell you how to prepare natural remedy at home.
material: 3-4 tbsp yogurt, 1 tbsp olive oil – Method of application:
- Mix olive oil and yogurt. Slowly prepare the mixture so that the oil and curd mix completely.
- Apply it on your face and neck and leave for 20 minutes
- Then after 20 minutes, rinse it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process twice a week and get wrinkles free skin
Want to know why this is effective?
The lactic acid and other natural enzymes present in yogurt cleanse and tighten skin cells. It also reduces blemishes and makes your skin smooth and shiny. On the other hand, olive oil is rich in vitamins A, D, E and K and its antioxidant properties protect the skin from the sun’s UV rays. So this face mask keeps the skin young, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
