During the day today the publisher prismatic reveals to the world its particular title: it is about Wrestling with Emotionsa dating simulator absolutely out of the box, which will make us take on the role of a very very unusual wrestler (exactly, the acronym is precisely WWE). The title, developed by laserbeamis set in 1994, and wants to put players in front of not only the desire to meet people, but also to learn about themselves.

Already from the first impact and from the different characteristics that it will be possible to choose for your character, it is clear that one of the most important themes dear to the developers is the diversity, the acceptance of one’s own person and of being of others. In fact, you will not fail to have rather eccentric images and individuals compared to “common” video games, and you will impersonate one of them, having the total freedom of be who you really are, and how you want to.

As you can imagine so it’s not just about physical aspectbut also gods own pronounsof their own priorityand so on, in short, own person: identity is a key part of the game. As shown during the presentation, it is also possible that your avatar does not reflect or accept who it is for, and consequently several particular features could open up during the story related to this.

According to what was reported after the presentation that took place behind closed doors, the game does not have an excessive duration, but it is extremely replayable and count 16 different endings: will you be a make your choicesunderstand and manage your priorities.

The characters are built on a playful level through the MEATa styled attribute tab Fallout which broadly will define you: the acronym stands for “Muscle”, “Elegance”, “Attitude” And “Theatrics”. In different points of the city you will decide whether to train, dedicate yourself to your image and so on… but when are the appointments? Well, the appointments will be matches!

We won’t go into too much detail about the mechanics, above all because a lot, from the choices of dialogues to the actions to take, to the scenes to see, will depend on your in-game choices, the partner you decide to interact with, what kind of person you want to be. In short, we too, to discover the game at its best, will have to wait to try it firsthand.

We leave you below rich video presentation of Wrestling with Emotionswhich will be able to show you the best of what we have talked about, with the addition of a very special handmade graphic style.