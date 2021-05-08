Wrestling | Vili Ropponen and Elias Kuosmanen wrestled in the Olympic qualifiers – Ropponen lost in the second round

Losses for Matias Lipast and Elmer Mattila.

Finland Vili Ropponen advanced from the opening round to the Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Ropponen won Spain in the opening round of the 87-pound series Pedro Jacinto Garcia Perezin points 5-1, but lost to Serbia in the second round Zurabi to Datunashvili 0-9

Elias Kuosmanen started the 130-pound series with a 9-0 win over Greece Alexandros Papadatosista. Kuosmanen will face Bulgaria in the semi-finals Radoslav Plamenov Georgjevin.

Kuosmanen normally wrestles in the 97-pound series, but is in Sofia in the heavyweight series.

Arvi Savolainen has previously acquired a 97-kilometer ground for Finland and is a strong candidate for the Tokyo Olympics. Kuosmanen is trying to secure a race ticket in the bigger men’s series.

Matias Lipasti lost the 77-pound series in the opening round of Serbia Viktor Nemesille. Climb so 0-4.

Host country Deyvid Dimitrov defeated Finland in the opening round of the 67 kg series Elmer Mattilan 8–5.