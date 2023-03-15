Wrestling | Tino Ojala wrestled EC gold

Tino Ojala won his first competition medal in Bucharest.

14.3. 20:47

Finland Tino Ojala took the European championship in the European Championship of wrestling for young people, under 23 years of age, in Bucharest. Ojala beat Georgia in the 63-kilogram final Giorgi Shotadzen 5 to 4.

The championship is Ojala, 21, who represents Helsinki Haka, the first prestigious medal. He joined a rare group, because in the past only Finnish under-23 European Championship golds have been able to celebrate Petra Olli in 2015 and 2017 and Arvi Savolainen in 2019.

Finnish skills see you in the European Championship finals on Wednesday as well, because Jonni Sarkkinen advanced to the finals of the 82 kg division by defeating Georgia in the semifinals Saba Mamaladzen 3 to 1. Sarkkinen will face the reigning youth world champion, Norway, in the final Exauce Mukubun.

“Awesome wrestling from the Finns, stretching and will to fight has been found from the whole team. Tino believed in himself and wrestled with his own strengths to a wonderful final. That’s where hard work got the best reward. Jonni won three previous championship medalists and will fight for the championship on Wednesday”, rejoiced the coach of the Finnish team Brother Karri Suominen in the bulletin.