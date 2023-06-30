Wrestling | The Finn lost the EC bronze medal in a rude way

The wrestler from Pori, Lotta Vettenranta, lost a tough and even tougher bronze medal match at the European Youth Championships in Spain on Friday evening.

Finland one of the biggest promises in women’s wrestling Lotta Vettenranta18, met a grim fate at the Under-20 European Championships in Santiago de Compostela, Spain on Friday night.

The Pori Wrestling Men’s twister lost the bronze medal, even though the match was from Poland Patrycja Strzelczyk against ended with a score of 1–1.

Both points came for the same reason, i.e. the wrestler’s activity, but Vettenranta scored in the first round, Strzelczyk in the second round.

The rule book says that the winner in that case is whoever got the point last. So the bronze medal was strung around the neck of the Polish wrestler.

“It’s as sad as a little squirrel”, comments the chairman of Pori Paini-Mieste Esa Ilkkawho was already ready to write a congratulatory message to Vettenranta, who wrestled well.

“However, this tournament showed that Lotta wrestles at a top level”, praises Esa Ilkka.

According to Ilka, the fate of the bronze medal could also be decided by how well the Pole could read Vettenranta’s playbook. The man from Pori makes quick attacks from below, but the taller Pole was able to shut down Vettenranta’s blanks from start to finish.

“Lota’s head still remained cool, and he didn’t start wrestling desperately too early before the end of the match,” Ilkka continues to praise the wrestler from Pori.

Rude The “tied loss” was also a bitter blow for the Finnish Wrestling Federation, as the national team has not yet managed to win a single EC medal from this tournament.

“However, there is still hope”, notes Ilkka, who points out that the tournament will also feature Pori Paini-Mieste’s freestyle wrestler Roope Juniper19.

Kataja, who is fierce in the 125 kg category, opens his business on Saturday and immediately faces a chilling test, because in Ilka’s words, “a man the size of a house” steps onto the same floor.

If Kataja manages to get on the podium, it will be only the third time a Finnish male freestyle wrestler has done so at the under-20 European Championship. In the past, Jere Heino has succeeded in this, who won the EC bronze in the age group in 2015.