Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced that All Elite Wrestling icon Kenny Omega (Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion) and actor Rahul Kohli (appeared in popular Netflix series including iZombie, Midnight Mass, The Hunting of Bly Manor) will make a cameo appearance in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Kenny and Rahul are two of six special guests who respond to Sakamoto Ryoma’s incitement to riot in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming samurai action game. Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli join Ryoma’s cause in the form of Soldier Cards. Soldier Cards are a combat feature that grants temporary boosts to the protagonist of the action game, a medieval Japan-set take on the classic Yakuza. All Special Guest Soldier Cards will be available globally as free downloadable content starting in Early Access on February 17. The game will be available on February 21, 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.