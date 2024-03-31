Wrestling | Sonia Kälin, 39, noticed after pregnancy that she was suffering from a nasty ailment – she wants to avoid surgery by all means

Former top wrestler Sonia Kälin tries to avoid surgery to treat her problem.

In the Swiss in traditional wrestling in Schwingen Four times the champion of the sport Sonia Kälin is known after his sports career as a TV presenter.

After stopping competing, Kälin, 39, has two daughters with her husband. The births didn't go like a dance, and the pregnancies have had unpleasant consequences for her body, Kälin said recently In an interview with Blick.

The caesarean section of the first-born daughter was difficult, and the second child was born only ten days after the calculated time.

After the pregnancies, a gap of 4.5 centimeters was left between Kälin's abdominal muscles.

“I can't even blow up a balloon because I feel like my stomach is going to pop.” When carrying children, my back hurts quickly when my middle body doesn't stay together”, Kälin was in pain recently.

Abdominal muscle spasms are a natural problem during pregnancy. Usually, however, the abdominal muscles return to their original state in weeks or months at the latest.

I went visited a specialist to get help with his problem. The message of this was clear: the only way to get rid of the separation and excess skin is with surgery.

“However, it is very painful and recovery takes a long time. Surgery is an excluded option”, Kälin said.

Avoiding surgery was the reason why Kälin decided to publish a series of pictures of her stomach problem on Instagram. You can scroll through the series of images by pressing the arrow on the side of the image below.

On social media, Kälin received peer support from those suffering from the same problem.

“I am more and more convinced that I can avoid surgery. Many women have written to me how it took several years of training for them to get their abs back to normal,” Kälin told Blick.