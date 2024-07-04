Wrestling | Roberta Luostarinen won EC bronze

Wrestling|Roberta Luostarinen won the EC medal.

Roberta Luostarinen returned Finland to the medal base at the European Under-20 Women’s Wrestling Championships when she took bronze in Novi Sad, Serbia on Thursday.

The previous Finnish age group EC medalist in women’s wrestling was Petra Olliwho won the European Championship medal in 2014.

Luostarinen, representing Järvenpää’s Voimailii, won the 50-kilogram category against France Juliette Lescure and Spain By Maria Cazalla Torresand lost to Switzerland in the semifinals Svenja to Jungo. In the bronze match, Luostarinen defeated Azerbaijan Elvina Karimzada with an overwhelming points win already in the first period.

“Strong wrestling from Roberta throughout the race. It was known that he belongs to the best in the series and you have to be satisfied that the work will be rewarded with a medal”, commented the youth Olympic coach Niko Kettunen in the bulletin.