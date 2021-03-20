Wrestling | Race ticket to Tokyo one match away – Arvi Savolainen wrestled quickly in the semi-finals of the qualifiers

In the semi-finals, Sweden’s Pontus Lund lost to the Finn in a minute and 40 seconds.

Greco-Roman wrestler in the 97-pound series Arvi Savolainen has taken two convincing victories at the Olympic qualifiers in Budapest. In the evening, Savolainen wrestles the semi-finals of his series, and the victory, or final place, takes the Olympic place.

Savolainen opened his tournament with an 8-0 victory over Germany Ramsin Azizirista. In the semi-finals came a familiar opponent, Sweden Pontus Lund, and Savolainen left no room for doubt with a 10–0 win. The match was over in a minute and 40 seconds.

In the semi-final, Savolainen will face Italy Nikoloz Kakhelashvilin, which was a year ago with the 97-pound European Championship silver. The semi-finals in Budapest will start at 7 pm, and Savolainen will play approximately after 8 pm.

In Finland, the series of 97 kilos has been managed by two hard twists, but Savolainen defeated Elias Kuosmasen In the Croatian tournament in January. This is how he was elected to represent the series in the Olympic qualifiers.