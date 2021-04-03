Wrestling | Multifunctional Pertti Vehviläinen has traveled the world after wrestling – he was taken to a wrestling mat factory in Texas, the best food experience was in Tehran

Judging six Olympics and dozens of dignitaries, Vehviläinen was the judge in the legendary final of the Sydney Olympics, where the superstar of the sport, Karelin, faced his winner.

Wrestling Association retired from the duties of the Executive Director on April Pertti Vehviläinen saw wrestling from every angle for decades.

In addition to being the executive director, Vehviläinen wrestled himself, trained wrestlers, worked as an international wrestling judge and performed the duties of a superintendent at numerous wrestling events around the world.

Although Vehviläinen has done his wrestling duties, he still has enough of them. Vehviläinen is a member of the prestigious technical commission of the International Wrestling Federation UWW, which weighs, among other things, rules.

Lahti resident Vehviläinen, 63, has been the Executive Director of the Wrestling Association since 2005. He was at a vantage point in his home country, in addition to which he had a working connection all over the wrestling world. Vehviläinen was qualified as a wrestling judge for the Olympics six times.

“It started in Barcelona in 1992. Those Olympians were my first wrestling judges, so they stayed strong in my head,” Vehviläinen says.

Vehviläinen, who is called the bridge builder, thought that Barcelona was great when the judges of different sports had a common race village next to the official Olympic village.

In the context of Vehvilis, it is unavoidable to say that he was a carpet judge in the final of the heavyweight series of Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, in which the United States Rulon Gardner defeated Alexander Karelin of Russia 1-0

The final loss was the first loss of the sport’s superstar Karelin since 1987.

Have you ever heard of the aforementioned Sydney match?

“Just to get bored,” Vehviläinen grins.

Gardner, who was beaten in many adventures, still wrestled the Olympic bronze in Athens in 2004, and the judge in the bronze match was Vehviläinen.

Vehviläinen visited his last Olympic tour in London in 2012. At that time, he was the chief judge of wrestling.

International the road of Vehviläinen, who has always been trusted in the judging and supervision of the wrestling federation, took him from Texas to Tehran and from Peru to Uzbekistan.

“I often just saw the venue, the hotel and the airport. There were exceptions. In Texas, the judges were taken to a wrestling mat factory and the villages of the Wild West, in Tehran we were allowed to eat such tasty food that nowhere else, ”Vehviläinen recalls.

The button culture of the eastern neighbor has also been remembered.

“In Russia, wrestling is valued. It was reflected in everything. ”

Defense Forces During Vehviläinen’s long career at the sports school, wrestling has undergone changes.

Women’s wrestling came to stay, as it was added to the Olympic program in Athens in 2004. Finnish representative and junior wrestlers are still in a good position on the world’s wrestling map, but there is also grief in the sport.

Decades ago, there were hundreds of wrestlers in wrestling competitions, but last year there were only 50 wrestlers in the Greco-Roman wrestling championships in Vaajakoski.

“The problem is the same in all individual species that require strength, endurance and speed. There are no athletes in such sports as before, ”Vehviläinen describes.

The wrestling rules are broadly valid for the Olympics. The current rules are reasonably good for the wrestlers.

“There is always room for improvement. The rules must be made understandable to the public, ”Vehviläinen reflects.