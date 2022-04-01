Friday, April 1, 2022
Wrestling | Mäenpää and Lipasti were forced to compete in the European Championships – both still have the opportunity to collect

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2022
in World Europe
Friday brought the Finnish wrestlers a win and two losses at the European Championships in Budapest.

Finnish wrestlers Konsta Mäenpää and Matias Lipasti both went on their backs on the opening day of the Greco-Roman wrestling championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Mäenpää lost his semi-finals to Italy Danila Sotnikoville, who won 130 pounds in the series with a back victory. Before losing, Mäenpää won the Lithuanian in his opening match Mantas Knystautasin. The match ended 1–1, but Mäenpää continued in the series after scoring the last point of the match.

In the 77-pound Greco-Roman wrestler, Lipasti lost 2-1 of the lead to Sweden To Albin Olofsson. Olofsson turned his back on Lipast.

Mäenpää and Lipasti are waiting to enter a possible collection match. Such is the case if the Finnish wrestler wins the finals.

